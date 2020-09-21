FPL 2020/21 - 5 cheap strikers who can score big points

Around 7 million people played Fantasy Premier League (FPL) last season. And if you didn't, maybe this time you should. FPL players draft footballers into a fantasy team, and then get points based on their real life performances.

Every contestent in the FPL has a budget of 100 million, and each player is priced based on their quality. This makes it very important to have a number of decent, cheap options to support the big guns. Here we look at 5 interesting strikers, who are not very costly and not owned by a massive number of people.

This time around, strikers seem to be a bit of a novelty with a lot of them getting classed as midfielders in the game. So here I have decided to take a look at 5 interesting and cheap strikers. Danny Ings, Alexander Mitrovic and Raul Jimenez are already quite popular, and hence are excluded from this list.

#5 Che Adams - Southampton (6.0m)

When Southampton bought Che Adams last season, they intended for him to do the things Ings did. He had scored 22 goals for Birmingham in the Championship and shared his lofty ambitions in his first interview as a Saints player, saying he wanted to win the title.

Before lockdown, he hadn't scored and things didn't look great. However in the little amont of time after resumption, he came into his own, scoring 4 times. His first was in a 1-0 win over Manchester City where he scored an outrageous effort from near the halfway line.

With his form on the up, he can be a very solid punt for cheap in the FPL. In fact he almost scored in gameweek one, and only a phenomenal Vincente Guiaita save could keep his shot out.

#4 Michy Batshuayi - Crystal Palace (6.0m)

Advertisement

Batshuayi was quite good for Palace last time

Bought from Marseille in 2016, Michy Batshuayi has never really settled in at Chelsea. Loan spells at Dortmund, Valencia, Palace were successful but he couldn't nail down a starting berth at Chelsea. Now he's been loaned out to Crystal Palace yet again, because he had become 4th choice at the club.

At 6.0m he is a worthy bet. He has always been a good striker and with the creativity of Wilfried Zaha and Ebere Eze flanking him on both sides, Batshuayi can provide the goals that Palace (and your FPL team) would need.