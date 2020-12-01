FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 11 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 10 was a sub-par one for a lot of FPL managers, as it produced an average tally of 44 points. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne were some of the popular FPL assets who delivered the goods. However, the Spurs' duo of Kane and Son, Chelsea's attacking assets, and Sadio Mane, all blanked in Gameweek 10.

I had a great Gameweek in comparison and ended up with 65 FPL points, with Kevin De Bruyne as my captain. Most of my points came from the midfield quartet, of De Bruyne, Grealish, Salah and Fernandes. Ben Chilwell continued with his consistent run of FPL points.

Manchester City's 5-0 trouncing of Burnley has attracted attention to their FPL assets ahead of their busy run of fixtures. There has been a clear decline in the performance of Tottenham Hotspur attackers, as they have come up against tougher opponents. So, FPL managers need to decide if they should bring Manchester City players in their team and if they should sell a few.

Whatever FPL managers decide to do, they should do so ahead of the Gameweek 11 deadline on Friday night.

Gameweek 11 Deadline: Friday, 4th December at 06:30 PM (GMT) and 00:00 AM (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 11 Fixtures

Gameweek 11 begins with a Friday night clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle at Villa Park.

Manchester United travel to West Ham on Saturday evening. Spurs take on Arsenal in the North London Derby on Sunday evening while Liverpool take on Wolves later in the day. The Gameweek concludes with a Monday night meeting between Brighton and Southampton at the Amex.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 10 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Jed Steer (AVL).

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell (WHU), Max Kilman (WOL), Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU) and Ben Chilwell (CHE).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Theo Walcott (SOU), Jack Grealish (AVL) and Bruno Fernandes (MUN).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE), Patrick Bamford (LEE) and Rhian Brewster (SHU).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne/ Bruno Fernandes.

GW 10 Average score: 44.

Points Scored (in GW): 65 (-0): 65

Money Remaining: £2.0 million.

Overall Rank: 131,731.

FPL factors to consider

Diogo Jota is the most transferred-in FPL player ahead of Gameweek 11.

Diogo Jota (MID) (LIV) (£6.8 m):

Diogo Jota is a hot topic in the FPL fraternity, and he has gained more than a million new FPL owners over the last couple of Gameweeks.

He was the most transferred-in player ahead of Gameweek 10 and rewarded his new owners with a 9-point FPL haul. With over a quarter of FPL managers including him in their teams, it's interesting to see if he has become a must-have.

I'm of the opinion that while he has been impressive so far, his minutes will get reduced if Liverpool's usual front three are injury-free.

He isn't always guaranteed minutes. While that makes him a good FPL option to take a punt on, he isn't a substitute for the likes of Salah or Mane. Therefore, while he's a good fourth or fifth midfield FPL option, he is just one of many viable options in that price bracket.

SCOUT: The most popular transfer ahead of GW10, Diogo Jota (£6.8m) has now scored in four of his last five matches - his best run of form in the #PL#FPL #BHALIV pic.twitter.com/pWstiF91Gm — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) November 28, 2020

Transfers

#1 Callum Wilson in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Callum Wilson has the most FPL bonus points so far(13).

This is the second time I'm transferring Callum Wilson (NEW) (FWD) (£6.5 m) to my FPL team, and hopefully, he stays fit this time around.

Dominik Calvert-Lewin has been brilliant at the start of this season, but Everton's fixtures take a turn for the worse post-Gameweek 11. While he has the ability to score against tougher opponents, Wilson could offer better FPL value, especially given the Magpies' 'kind' upcoming schedule.

I now have £2.9 m in the bank, and I'll decide what to do with the amount over the next couple of Gameweeks.

Leaders through the first 10 #FPL Gameweeks:



Points: Son (87) 📈

Goals: Calvert-Lewin (10) ⚽

Assists: Kane (9) 🅰

Bonus points: Wilson (13) 🎁

Saves: Darlow, Johnstone (44) 🧤

Price rise: Calvert-Lewin (+0.9m) 💸

Transferred in: Son (4,717,845) 🤝 pic.twitter.com/sZEGQGqDXs — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 1, 2020

#2 Danny Welbeck in for Rhian Brewster

Danny Welbeck.

I'm looking to switch to a 3-budget striker system that I can rotate according to the fixtures. Danny Welbeck (BHA) (FWD) (£5.5 m) is a great differential FPL option to select.

Brighton have a good run of fixtures and is a decent option to rotate Brewster, who has been non-productive thus far. He has had a good impact in Brighton's attack thus far, and he's a good FPL option to transfer in.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 11

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): 1 extra transfer: - 4

Captain/Vice-captain: Mohamed Salah/Kevin De Bruyne/ Bruno Fernandes.

With Salah back to full fitness, he's likely to get my captain's armband against Wolves. De Bruyne and Fernandes are tempting alternatives, as their clubs play at home to Fulham and away at West Ham United respectively.