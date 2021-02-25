FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 26 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be excited at the prospects of a third successive Double Gameweek in Gameweek 26. Gameweek 25 was a good one for FPL managers with some popular assets from Leeds United delivering the goods. Stuart Dallas repaid the faith that many FPL managers showed in him with a 17-point haul from two fixtures.

I had a good Double Gameweek 24 but flopped in Gameweek 25, as I only had Patrick Bamford in my team and handed Danny Ings the armband. I'm hoping to make a comeback in Double Gameweek 26 and will be using my Triple Captain chip.

With 14 teams having two fixtures apiece, Double Gameweek 26 is set to be the biggest one this FPL season, and many managers will look to cash in some of their chips. However, they will also have to keep an eye on Blank Gameweek 29, where only four teams feature.

🔵 Man City

🐺 Wolves

🟣 Burnley

🦊 Leicester

⚔️ Sheff Utd

🦁 Aston Villa

🦅 Palace

🔴 Man Utd

⚪️ Fulham

⚪️ Spurs

🔵 West Brom

🍬 Everton

🔴 Liverpool

🔵 Chelsea



Which team's #FPL fixtures look the best in #DGW26 and who will you be targeting? 💭 pic.twitter.com/rIGv8iRKqK — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) February 24, 2021

FPL managers have a lot of thinking to do concerning their changes and chip strategy. They should do so before the Gameweek 26 deadline on Saturday morning UK Time.

Gameweek 26 Deadline: Saturday, 27th February at 11:00 AM (GMT) and 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 26 Fixtures

Gameweek 26 is the biggest FPL Double Gameweek yet, with seventeen fixtures to be played. It kicks off with a Saturday afternoon clash between Manchester City and West Ham at the Etihad Stadium. Leicester City take on Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, with Chelsea and Manchester United locking horns later in the day.

The second set of fixtures begin on Tuesday night, with Manchester City hosting Wolves. Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park on Wednesday night. The Gameweek concludes with an all-important Thursday night meeting between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield.

Advertisement

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 26.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 25 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Robert Sanchez (BHA)

Defenders: James Tarkowski (BUR), Luke Shaw (MUN), John Stones (MCI), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), and Matt Targett (AVL)

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Son Heung-Min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mohamed Salah (LIV), and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Patrick Bamford (LEE), Danny Ings (SOU)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Danny Ings/Mohamed Salah

GW 25 Average score: 55

Points Scored (in GW): 58 (-4): 54

Overall Rank: 530,789

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £1.2 m

Transfers

#1 Pascal Struijk in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Struijk has played in various positions for Leeds.

This is more of an enabling transfer to free up funds for Harry Kane. Pascal Struijk has returned to Marcelo Bielsa's team and has played the full 90 minutes in ten of his side's last twelve games.

I chose to transfer Wan-Bissaka out given United's defensive struggles. Luke Shaw offers a much better attacking threat than him and it's a sensible transfer to make.

#2 Harry Kane in for Danny Ings

Advertisement

Harry Kane.

I decided to bring Harry Kane into my team after it was confirmed that Spurs would feature in Gameweek 29. Spurs haven't been at their best, but that could change over their kind upcoming run of fixtures. Considering that he's almost always involved in his team's goals, Kane is a safe armband pick and a top FPL captaincy choice for the upcoming Gameweek.

Doubling up on him and Son could prove to be a major differential if Spurs resurrect their goalscoring run from earlier in the season.

#3 Caglar Soyuncu in for James Tarkowski

Caglar Soyuncu.

This transfer was is a bit unnecessary, but it could work over the next few Gameweeks. I couldn't offload any midfield transfers to get Harvey Barnes, but I wanted some representation from Leicester City ahead of their kind schedule. Caglar Soyuncu has returned to full fitness and the Foxes have conceded just two goals in the four games he has started.

Advertisement

He offered great FPL value last season, and that trend can hopefully continue this season as well. His low ownership makes him a decent differential FPL pick.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 26

Chips activated: Triple Captain

Point Hits taken (if any): - 8

Captain/vice-captain: Ilkay Gundogan (or) Mohamed Salah (or) Bruno Fernandes (or) Son Heung-Min (or) Harry Kane

With almost all of the big clubs having a Double Gameweek, literally any of the players in my FPL team could be viable captaincy options. However, I'm inclined to play my Triple Captain chip on Mohamed Salah, who I feel is due a big haul. Harry Kane, Ilkay Gundogan, and Bruno Fernandes are also worth considering.