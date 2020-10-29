FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 7 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 6 was a bad one for many FPL managers, with the average points tally dropping to 48. The most popular FPL captain, Mohamed Salah, blanked this week, while the Spurs duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min continued to impress.

I had a dismal Gameweek 6, and it was the two Spurs players who saved me, to some extent. Nevertheless, I recorded a sub-par 39 points, including a four-point hit that I took for drafting in Son. The major reason for this was that most of my premium FPL assets blanked, and one look at their upcoming fixtures made me understand that I have been backing the wrong players.

Or rather, the season has reached a point where fixtures are turning better for some teams and we need to bring in FPL assets from those teams.

So without putting it off, I've decided to play my Wildcard ahead of Gameweek 7. Some of the top FPL managers have played their Wildcards early because this season has made most of us throw our plans out of the window and adapt.

However, there isn't much time for making the transfers, as the deadline for the next FPL gameweek is on Friday night, ahead of the game between Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Gameweek 7 Deadline: Friday, 23rd October at 06:30 PM (GMT), and 12:00 AM(Saturday (Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Gameweek 7 begins with a Friday night clash between Wolves and Crystal Palace at the Molineux. Liverpool take on West Ham at Anfield, while Chelsea travel to Turf Moor on Saturday. Manchester United host the Gunners on Sunday night at Old Trafford. The Gameweek ends with a clash between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 5 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Mathew Ryan (BHA)

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (LIV), Eric Dier (TOT), Stuart Dallas (LEE), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and James Justin (LEI)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Heung-Min Son(TOT), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Marcus Rashford (MUN), and Steven Alzate (BHA)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE), Timo Werner (CHE), and Keinan Davis (AVL)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohammed Salah/ Dominic Calvert-Lewin

GW 6 Average score: 48

Points Scored(in GW): 43 (-4): 39

Money Remaining: £0.2 m

Factors to consider

Michail Antonio(R) could offer great FPL value over this period.

1) West Ham value: It may be time for FPL managers to consider FPL options from West Ham United. The Hammers have performed pretty well in a run of tough fixtures. They will face their last tough assignment in Gameweek 7 against Liverpool, after which they have a run of good fixtures.

They have been excellent at the back after adopting a wing-back system. Vladimir Coufal (WHU) (DEF) (£4.5 m) has made the right-wing back position his own with some impressive performances. He has two assists in three games and is a good FPL differential. Aaron Cresswell (WHU) (DEF) (£5.0 m) and Arthur Masuaku (WHU) (DEF) (£4.5 m) are good FPL options as well.

Michail Antonio (WHU) (DEF) (£6.3 m) offers tremendous value in attack. He has three goals in six games and has been unlucky not to get more. While he does have a bit of a niggle, he could be a great FPL option once he recovers.

Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (MID) (£6.3 m) is a good midfield option to consider.

Transfers

I will be playing my Wildcard ahead of FPL Gameweek 7. I didn't plan to play it this early, but this does seem to be a good time to use the powerful chip. I will certainly take into consideration long-term fixtures and value, and that may be why I might sidestep some of the big haulers in the opening FPL Gameweeks.

That's why I'm not going for Patrick Bamford (LEE) (FWD) (£5.9 m), who has done quite well this season. He has, however, considerably outperformed his xG stats, and I'm not expecting him to carry on in the same vein.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 6

Chips activated: WILDCARD

Point Hits taken(if any): WILDCARD ACTIVATED

Captain/Vice-captain: Mohamed Salah or Son Heung-Min/ Bruno Fernandes

I will once again be giving my captaincy to one of Mohamed Salah or Son Heung-Min. Both of them face oppositions who have been defending much better than what their stats have shown. Salah is due a big FPL haul, especially at home. Son is in terrific form, though, and given how consistently he's getting chances, he could get another big FPL points haul this weekend.