FPL 2020/21: Top 5 Budget Defenders this season | FPL Tips

With less than ten days to go for the 2020/21 season of the Premier League, FPL managers are busy drafting their FPL teams. The arrival of new players in the transfer window and the reclassification of some popular FPL players don't make their job any easier.

It's pretty common to hear FPL managers exclaim, "£100 m is not enough." To fit in more expensive FPL assets, managers look for cheap starters from the bottom, known as enablers. Such budget-friendly picks have always been popular among FPL managers, take, for, example, John Lundstram last season.

So on that note, let's now take a look at the five best budget defenders this season.

Note: Only players costing £4.5 m or under have been considered.

#5 Tyrick Mitchell (CRY)(£4.0 m)

Could Tyrick Mitchell become the next Wan-Bissaka?

Tyrick Mitchell could become a popular FPL asset this season owing to his cheap price of £4.0 m. The left-back is set to be the cheapest starting defender this season following injuries to Patrick van Aanholt and Nathan Ferguson. He has received a lot of praise from manager Roy Hodgson and even started the last two Premier League games last season.

He has been the starting left-back for most of Palace's pre-season fixtures, and he could become a real cut-price gem in FPL. They also have some decent fixtures at the start of the campaign and having Mitchell in your team could allow you to squeeze the extra £0.5 or £1.0m you might need to get a premium asset into your team.

#4 Adam Webster (BHA)(£4.5 m)

Adam Webster is a good FPL pick.

Brighton center-back Adam Webster is a good budget option to consider in your FPL team. He costs £4.5 m and looks set to start every game now that Shane Duffy is on loan to Celtic.

He was the second-highest points-scoring defender for the Seagulls last season, with 88 FPL points. He offers a lot of goal threat from set-pieces, and scored three goals and provided one assist as well in 2019/20.

He could be considered as a more cut-price alternative to club captain Lewis Dunk, who's another major goal threat from set-pieces.

While Brighton doesn't have the easiest of fixtures at the start of the campaign, they are a reliable defensive side, and Webster could emerge as a standout value option once their fixtures become easier.