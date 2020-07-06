FPL 2020: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 34+| FPL 2020 Tips

Shreyas

Manchester United is the team to back for the rest of the FPL season.

Gameweek 33+ was another happy one for FPL owners of Manchester United players, as Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford, all got their name on the scoresheet. Fernandes, who was the most transferred-in player, rewarded his new owners with a 15-point haul after scoring a goal and providing 2 assists.

Meanwhile, more than 50% of FPL managers were left fuming as Kevin De Bruyne was benched and was later subbed on to fetch just one point.

But FPL managers don't have much time to relax as the games are coming thick and fast. Gameweek 34+ starts Tuesday, 7th July with two 6:00 PM(BST) kick-offs, and FPL managers have to be prompt with their transfers.

Gameweek 34+ Deadline: Tuesday, 7th July at 5:00 PM(British Summer Time), and 9:30 PM(Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Gameweek 34+ kicks off with two simultaneous games, one between Chelsea and Crystal Palace and the other one between Watford and Norwich City. Matches continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with the last one being an all-important clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Click here to view the full fixtures for Gameweek 34+.

FPL Team Suggested for Gameweek 34+

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 34+.

Goalkeepers: David de Gea and Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jamaal Lascelles, Marcos Alonso, Roman Saiss, and Charlie Taylor

Midfielders: Mohammed Salah, Christian Pulisic, Heung-Min Son, Douglas Luiz, and Riyad Mahrez

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Raul Jimenez, and Eddie Nketiah

Captain/Vice-Captain: Christian Pulisic/ Mohammed Salah

Money Remaining: £0.4

Factors to Consider

1) Jump on in-form Manchester United assets- Manchester United have arguably been the best side since the restart of the Premier League, and their 5-2 win over Bournemouth highlighted the huge points-potential they have. While Bruno Fernandes is the obvious choice, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood also offer great value for money. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's increased attacking output makes him the best defensive option from United.

Considering their great run of fixtures till the end of the season, a Manchester United triple-up certainly won't be out of place.

Transfers

Greenwood(L) is a great FPL option.

#1

Out: Eddie Nketiah(ARS)(FWD-£4.4 m) - Given Arsenal's tough upcoming run of fixtures and the fact that he's being rotated with Lacazette, it makes a lot of sense to sell Eddie Nketiah.

In: Mason Greenwood(MUN)(FWD-£4.4 m) - Manchester United took their attacking threat to a different level against Bournemouth, and the 5-2 score could've easily been 7-2 or 8-2. 18-year old Mason Greenwood was a major goal threat and walked away with maximum bonus points. At £4.4 m, he's an absolute bargain in FPL and completes a United triple-up in my team.

#2

Alonso had a good point-potential in FPL.

Out: Marcos Alonso(CHE)(DEF- £6.2 m) - Marcos Alonso was benched for Chelsea's game against Watford. Reece James came into the side, while Azpilicueta switched to left-back. Given their good showing, Alonso isn't likely to get much game-time. At £6.2 m, he's too expensive to keep on the bench so he has to be transferred out.

In: Serge Aurier(TOT)(DEF- £5.0 m) - Serge Aurier has been Spurs' highest points-scoring defender this season. While Spurs haven't kept that many clean sheets this season, their upcoming run of fixtures makes Aurier an attractive FPL option. He has 1 goal and 7 assists to his name and can add more to his tally in the remaining Gameweeks.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 34+

Chips activated: None

Captain/ Vice-Captain: Christian Pulisic/ Mohammed Salah

Goalkeeper:

United's defense looked a bit shaky in the first half.

David de Gea (MUN)- £5.3 m| Opponent: AVL(A): All of United's defensive assets blanked against Bournemouth in what was a bizarre outing for the Reds backline. But with Aston Villa next for the Reds, they're expected to tighten up at the back and keep a clean sheet.

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)- £7.8 m| Opponent: BHA(A): Alexander-Arnold put in a good shift against Aston Villa, getting a clean sheet to his name. With a tricky away fixture against Brighton up next, he will look to get some attacking returns and rack up a huge haul of points.

Roman Saiss (WOL)- £4.6 m| Opponent: SHU(A): Wolves' great defensive run was halted by Arsenal as they inflicted a 2-0 defeat on them. With their Champions League aspirations on the line, Wolves will travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United, and they'll need to tighten up at the back.

Serge Aurier (TOT)- £5.0 m| Opponent: BOU(A): Spurs take on a Bournemouth side which is in dismal form. The Cherries aren't likely to score and considering their defensive givings, Aurier could get some attacking returns to add to his clean sheet points.

Midfielders:

Pulisic is slowly becoming a must-have in FPL.

Mohammed Salah (LIV)- £12.7m| Opponent: BHA(A): Salah provided a late assist for Curtis' Jones goal to give some respite to the many FPL managers who captained him. Salah will look to find the net against Brighton, especially with the race for the Golden Boot taking place in full swing.

Christian Pulisic (CHE)- £6.9 m| Opponent: CRY(A): Pulisic continued with his great run, and added to a string of attacking returns, winning a penalty in Chelsea's 3-0 trouncing of Watford. Chelsea, who're just 2 points ahead of Manchester United, need to win to remain in the top four, and Pulisic will have a big part to play.

Son Heung-Min (TOT)- £9.7 m| Opponent: BOU(A): Son has looked promising since the restart, and he's due for a huge haul of FPL points. A game against Bournemouth, who have been shipping goals in for fun, raises Son's appeal, and he can get a huge haul of points this game.

Riyad Mahrez(MCI)- £8.5 m| Opponent: NEW(H): Mahrez looked threatening against Southampton but was unlucky not to find the net. But he was subbed off after 58 minutes and is likely to start the next game against Newcastle. He has been brilliant in home games, and he'll be an FPL option to watch out for this round.

Forwards:

Marcus Rashford crossed 150 FPL points with his goal against Bournemouth.

Raul Jimenez (WOL)- £8.1 m| Opponent: SHU(A): Raul Jimenez failed to find the net for the second successive game against Arsenal. With his side needing to get back to winning ways, Jimenez needs to step up and deliver against the Blades and reward the FPL managers who have him in their team.

Marcus Rashford (MUN)-£8.8 m| Opponent: AVL(A): Rashford looked exciting in United's 5-2 romp over Bournemouth. The 21-year old scored for the first time since the restart, converting a penalty in the first half. He netted another goal in the second half, but it was ruled out due to offside. With Aston Villa up next for United, Rashford will be looking to add to his tally of 15 goals and is a great FPL option.

Mason Greenwood (MUN)-£4.4 m| Opponent: AVL(A): Mason Greenwood has been in terrific form scoring 3 goals and providing one assist in the last two games. Given the creative talent in United's midfield, Greenwood is likely to get plenty of scoring opportunities and can add to his impressive FPL haul.

Bench:

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (BOU)- £4.5 m| Opponent: TOT(H)

1st Sub: Charlie Taylor(BUR)(DEF)- £4.3 m| Opponent: WHU(A)

2nd Sub: Jamaal Lascelles (NEW)- £4.3 m| Opponent: MCI(A):

3rd Sub: Douglas Luiz(AVL)(MID)- £4.3m| Opponent: MUN(H)