FPL 2020: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 35+| FPL 2020 Tips

Here are some tips for FPL managers to choose their teams ahead of Gameweek 35 of the Premier League.

FPL managers should look to bring in Bruno Fernandes and try to get rid of Spurs' attacking options.

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Bruno Fernandes should be in your FPL team.

Gameweek 34+ was yet another high-scoring Gameweek with an average of 59 points. That was mostly because highly-owned FPL assets like Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes, and Kevin De Bruyne all got attacking returns. Salah scored twice and provided an assist against Brighton, bagging 18 points for his owners, and 36 points for the million FPL managers who captained him.

But the non-stop Premier League fixtures mean that FPL managers don't have much time on their hands.

Gameweek 35+ Deadline: Saturday, 11th July at 11:30 AM(British Summer Time), and 4:00 PM(Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Gameweek 35+ kicks off with a clash between Norwich City and West Ham United at Carow Road on Saturday, July 11th. Spurs host Arsenal on Sunday, July 12th in what promises to be a riveting North London Derby. The Gameweek concludes with Manchester United taking on Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Click here to view the full fixtures for Gameweek 35+.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Advertisement

Here is the suggested team for the previous Gameweek.

Goalkeepers: David de Gea and Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jamaal Lascelles, Marcos Alonso, Roman Saiss, and Charlie Taylor

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah, Christian Pulisic, Heung-min Son, Douglas Luiz, and Riyad Mahrez

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Raul Jimenez, and Mason Greenwood

Captain/Vice-Captain: Christian Pulisic/ Mohamed Salah

Money Remaining: £1.6 m

Factors to Consider

Salah missed out on a hat-trick

1) Will Liverpool rotation get to in-form Salah?- This is one of the most important questions ahead of the last four Gameweeks of the season. Salah rewarded his owners with a mammoth 18-point haul which he bagged against Brighton and Hove Albion, and is the joint-highest point-scorer in FPL along with Kevin De Bruyne.

But the issue here is that in the previous two Gameweeks, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were both benched, which leads to the question - will Salah be the next one to be benched?

Jurgen Klopp said that Salah, who is three goals behind Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot, is motivated to win the Golden Boot for the third season running. And with a home fixture against Burnley up next that promises goals, will Klopp want to bench Salah and rob him of a chance to try and get level with Vardy?

I'm going to stick with Salah because as long as he's fit, he tends to start every game. With Liverpool not having any Champions League or FA Cup action, there are no fatigue or injury concerns, and considering that he tends to punish his sellers, I wouldn't want to be one of them.

Transfers

Gabriel Jesus is a good FPL differential.

#1

Out: Raul Jimenez (WOL)(FWD- £8.1 m)- Jimenez has recorded three successive blanks and hasn't looked offered much goal threat. With Wolves hitting a rough patch, it would be better to offload Jimenez and get an in-form striker, considering that there are only four Gameweeks left to go.

In: Gabriel Jesus (MCI)(FWD- £9.7 m)- Jesus is a good differential pick from an in-form Manchester City. The striker was subbed off after 60 minutes against Newcastle and looks set to start against Brighton.

#2

Dean Henderson has been brilliant this season

Out: David de Gea (MUN)(GK- £5.3 m)- I'm making this transfer only because I'm looking to get Bruno Fernandes in my team, but I already have three Manchester United Players.

In: Dean Henderson (SHU)(GK- £5.2 m)- Sheffield United are back at their defensive best and have good fixtures, and this makes Henderson a dependable option.

#3

Bruno Fernandes is an FPL must-have/

Out: Son Heung-min (TOT)(MID- £9.7 m)- Spurs have scored just 5 goals since the restart of the Premier League. Son was benched in their last match. With better options available in the same price bracket, Son has to be transferred out.

In: Bruno Fernandes (MUN)(MID- £9.0 m)- This is a no-brainer. Bruno Fernandes has scored the most FPL points since the restart, and has scored five goals and provided three assists. With his current form, it'd be a crime not to have him in your FPL team.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 35+

Chips activated: None

Captain/ Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah or Bruno Fernandes/ Marcus Rashford or Christian Pulisic

Note- There a lot of good captaincy options for this Gameweek so you don't need to stick to the names on this list.

Goalkeeper:

Ramsdale will be crucial to Bournemouth's survival hopes

Aaron Ramsdale (BOU)- £4.5 m | Opponent: LEI(H): I'm starting Ramsdale this week only because Sheffield United face an in-form Chelsea side. Bournemouth showed great defensive resilience against Spurs and will look to do the same against Leicester City. Ramsdale has made the second-most number of saves in the league, and he can get some points this round.

Defenders:

Aurier (R) is Spurs' best FPL option right now.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)- £7.8 m | Opponent: BUR(H): Alexander-Arnold couldn't keep a clean sheet against Brighton, but a home fixture against Burnley boosts his prospects of getting a huge haul.

Roman Saiss (WOL)- £4.6 m | Opponent: EVE(H): Wolves conceded a late goal against Sheffield United to cancel their clean sheet. After back-to-back losses, they will look to come back strong against Everton, and a clean sheet is likely.

Serge Aurier (TOT)- £5.0 m | Opponent: ARS(H): Aurier has been brilliant in the last two Gameweeks and picked up two bonus points from each of the fixtures. With the London Derby up next, Aurier will have a lot to do to prevent the Gunners from scoring, but he looks to be up for the task.

Midfielders:

Salah(R) returned to the top of the FPL points tally.

Mohamed Salah (LIV)- £12.7m | Opponent: BUR(H): Salah punished his sellers with a huge 18-point haul against Brighton. While rotation doubts are hovering over Salah, the fact that he's in the contention for the Golden Boot makes him likely to start. He'll also be a popular captain choice for FPL managers this week.

Christian Pulisic (CHE)- £6.9 m | Opponent: SHU(A): Pulisic rewarded his new FPL owners with a 9-point haul against Crystal Palace. With his side in a must-win situation every game, Pulisic will be motivated to carry on his fine run.

Bruno Fernandes (MUN)- £9.0 m | Opponent: SOU(H): Bruno Fernandes' selection no longer needs to be justified as he's at the heart of almost every Manchester United move. Fernandes is must-have in FPL and he's a great captaincy choice for this Gameweek.

Riyad Mahrez(MCI)- £8.5 m | Opponent: BHA(A): Mahrez scored once in City's 5-0 win over Newcastle and was subbed out after 74 minutes, having gathered 8 FPL points. Pep has given him more game-time since the restart and the Algerian has delivered. With Brighton up next, City will look to improve on their form away from home, and Mahrez should get some FPL points.

Forwards:

Greenwood is the best budget pick in FPL.

Gabriel Jesus (MCI)- £9.7 m | Opponent: BHA(A): Manchester City steamrolled Newcastle in midweek and will look to continue that run while taking on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium. He's owned by less than 5% of FPL managers and is a good differential pick. Jesus has been a prominent goal threat since the restart and he'll look to get a big haul.

Marcus Rashford (MUN)-£8.8 m | Opponent: SOU(H): Marcus Rashford put on a good show against Aston Villa but didn't have much to show for it. He'll look to get on the scoresheet against Southampton and reward the FPL managers who have persisted with him.

Mason Greenwood (MUN)-£4.4 m | Opponent: SOU(H): Mason Greenwood is currently the best budget option in FPL. The 18-year old has scored 4 goals in his last 3 games and is the most transferred FPL player ahead of the next Gameweek. He's likely to get many opportunities to score and will look to add to his FPL points tally.

Bench:

GK: Dean Henderson (SHU)- £5.2 m | Opponent: CHE(H)

1st Sub: Douglas Luiz(AVL)(MID)- £4.3m | Opponent: CRY(H)

2nd Sub: Charlie Taylor(BUR)(DEF)- £4.3 m | Opponent: LIV(A)

3rd Sub: Jamaal Lascelles (NEW)- £4.3 m | Opponent: WAT(A)