FPL 2020: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 36+| FPL 2020 Tips

Here are some tips for FPL managers to choose their teams ahead of Gameweek 36 of the Premier League.

FPL managers should look to bring in differential picks ahead of the last three Gameweeks this season.

Is it time to make the switch from Salah to Sterling?

Gameweek 35+ was an interesting one for FPL managers as many differential picks shined in this round. Michail Antonio scored four goals against Norwich City and recorded a 26-point haul, the highest in a single Gameweek this season. Raheem Sterling, who scored a hat-trick and bagged 21 FPL points, was one of the few highly-owned players to deliver as players like Salah, Mane, and De Bruyne all blanked.

With only three Gameweeks left to go, FPL managers have to take risks if they want to move up the ranks or catch up in their mini-leagues. The hectic schedule, however, leaves them with not much time on their hands.

Gameweek 36+ Deadline: Tuesday, 14th July at 07:15 PM (British Summer Time), and 11:45 PM (Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Gameweek 36+ kicks off with a clash between Chelsea and Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Manchester City host Bournemouth on Wednesday, July 15th while Arsenal take on Liverpool later on in the day. The Gameweek ends with a relegation 6-pointer between West Ham and Watford.

Click here to view the full fixtures for Gameweek 36+.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for the previous Gameweek.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jamaal Lascelles, Serge Aurier, Roman Saiss, and Charlie Taylor

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah, Christian Pulisic, Bruno Fernandes, Douglas Luiz, and Riyad Mahrez

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Jesus, and Mason Greenwood

Captain/Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes/ Christian Pulisic

Money Remaining: £0.8 m

Factors to Consider

Michail Antonio was owned by less than 3% of FPL managers.

1) Is it time to consider players from teams in the relegation battle?- West Ham United, Watford, AFC Bournemouth, and Aston Villa all recorded wins in this Gameweek. With all four teams in the race for survival, we can expect some stunning performances from FPL assets in these teams. Considering their low ownership, they can be great differentials for FPL managers who're willing to take the risk.

Michail Antonio (£7.0 m), Troy Deeney (£6.2), Ismaila Sarr (£6.1 m), and Junior Stanislas (£5.8 m) are all options to consider.

Transfers

Sterling scored a hat-trick against Brighton, rewarding the 16% of FPL managers who had him in their teams.

#1

Out: Mohamed Salah (LIV)(MID- £12.7m)- Mohamed Salah seems to be out of the race for the Golden Boot as he failed to find the net against Burnley, while Jamie Vardy scored. Liverpool have a couple of tricky fixtures against Arsenal and Chelsea up next, and since releasing Salah frees up a lot of funds, I'm going to do that.

In: Raheem Sterling(MCI)(MID- £11.7 m)- Sterling has been in great form since the restart and has scored six goals and provided three assists in five starts. Though he played the full 90 minutes against Brighton, he's likely to start this game as he was rested against Newcastle. Given how clinical City have been, expect Sterling to rack up some FPL points in the last three Gameweeks.

#2

Antonio, who plays out of position, is a great FPL option.

Out: Riyad Mahrez(MCI)(MID- £8.5 m)- Mahrez has started the last three games for City and played the full 90 minutes against Brighton. Hence, he's likely to be benched for the Bournemouth game, and since we already have two Manchester City attackers, releasing Mahrez frees up some funds to use elsewhere.

In: Michail Antonio(WHU)(MID- £7.0 m)- Michail Antonio's transfer might seem like a kneejerk reaction to his four-goal weekend against Norwich. However, Antonio has been in great form since the restart and is expected to continue with his goalscoring spree.

#3

Willian's set-piece duties make him a great FPL option.

Out: Douglas Luiz(AVL)(MID- £4.3m)- Midfielders offer the highest points-potential in FPL and now that we've freed up some funds, releasing Douglas Luiz to get a proper midfielder seems to be the right thing to do.

In: Willian(CHE)(MID- £7.3 m)- Willian has been in great form since the restart and has the chance of picking up a huge haul of points against Norwich.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 36+

Chips activated: None

Captain/ Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling / Bruno Fernandes / Gabriel Jesus

Note - There are a lot of good captaincy options for this Gameweek, so you don't need to stick to the names on this list.

Goalkeeper:

Henderson is the highest FPL points scorer from Sheffield United.

Dean Henderson (SHU)- £5.2 m | Opponent: LEI(A): Sheffield United are certainly back at their defensive best and have kept back-to-back clean sheets against Wolves and Chelsea. With another tough test up next against Leicester, the Blades certainly seem to be up to the task and can keep another clean sheet.

Defenders:

Alexander-Arnold has just 9 FPL points in the last four Gameweeks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)- £7.8 m | Opponent: ARS(A): Alexander-Arnold was benched and came on only for the last twenty-one minutes against Burnley. With a tough Arsenal side up next and Liverpool looking to break the 100-point barrier, Trent is sure to start and can add to his FPL points tally.

Charlie Taylor (BUR)- £4.3 m | Opponent: WOL(H): Burnley have been brilliant defensively, and they'll look to continue their run till the end of the season. With their goalkeeper Nick Pope in line to receive the Golden Glove award, this Burnley side is a safe one to back for some clean sheet points.

Serge Aurier (TOT)- £5.0 m | Opponent: NEW(A): Serge Aurier didn't have a great game from an FPL perspective as he picked up just a solitary point in Spurs' 2-1 win over rivals Arsenal. But he did put in a really good shift and as Spurs take on Newcastle next, he can have something to show for his efforts.

Midfielders:

Bruno Fernandes will be one of the captaincy options for FPL managers this week.

Christian Pulisic (CHE)- £6.9 m | Opponent: NOR(H): Chelsea were unable to breach Sheffield United's defense as the Blues lost 3-0 to the Blades. They're still in the top four courtesy Leicester City's defeat at Bournemouth, but they need to come back strongly and have the opportunity to do so when they take on Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Norwich, who got relegated after their 4-0 defeat to West Ham, have the worst defensive record in the league, and Pulisic will certainly look to capitalize on their errors.

Willian (CHE)- £7.3 m | Opponent: NOR(H): Willian will look to get his name back on the scoresheet after he blanked against Sheffield United. The fact that he's on set-pieces further raises his appeal.

Michail Antonio (WHU)- £7.0 m | Opponent: WAT(H): West Ham take on Watford in a crucial match in the relegation battle. Antonio has been West Ham's main goal threat and he can be expected to score against the Hornets.

Bruno Fernandes (MUN)- £9.0 m | Opponent: CRY(A): Bruno Fernandes has been United's main man since his arrival. As the Red Devils look to close in on the Champions League spots, Fernandes is likely to get some FPL points to his name.

Raheem Sterling (MCI)- £11.7 m | Opponent: BOU(H): Raheem Sterling has been in terrific form since the restart and scored a hat-trick in City's last game against Brighton. He's likely to start this week, and with Bournemouth visiting the Etihad Stadium, Sterling can rack up a whole lot of points.

Forwards:

Jesus is a good differential pick.

Gabriel Jesus (MCI)- £9.7 m | Opponent: BOU(H): Jesus delivered the goods for the FPL managers who brought him into their side. The forward scored once and supplied two assists to gather 14 FPL points. Having played just 63 minutes against Brighton, he's likely to start this game and will look to continue his goalscoring run.

Marcus Rashford (MUN)-£8.8 m | Opponent: CRY(A): Rashford hasn't been in great form since the restart, and hasn't been as prolific as his teammates. As United take on a struggling Crystal Palace side, Rashford will look to get his name on the scoresheet and get some FPL points for his owners.

Bench:

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (BOU)- £4.5 m | Opponent: MCI(A):

1st Sub: Mason Greenwood (MUN)-£4.5 m | Opponent: CRY(A):

2nd Sub: Roman Saiss (WOL)- £4.6 m | Opponent: BUR(A):

3rd Sub: Jamaal Lascelles (NEW)- £4.3 m | Opponent: TOT(H)