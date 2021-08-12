FPL 2021-22: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 1 | FPL tips

It's time for FPL managers to go back to the drawing board and put together a team that can earn maximum points in the 2021-22 season. It will be a tricky affair as always but there is nothing like stealing a march and gaining a yard on rivals at the start of the season.

Being the start of the first gameweek, FPL managers would be well-advised to check the status of new signings before including them in the team. Several high-profile signings like Romelu Lukaku and Raphael Varane are yet to be officially announced.

For the uninitiated, a player chosen as the captain of an FPL side for a gameweek will see his points double. If the captain does not feature in the gameweek, then the Vice-captain's tally will be doubled.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best captain choices for Gameweek 1.

#5 Jamie Vardy (LEI) (FWD) - £10.5 million vs WOL (H)

Burton Albion v Leicester City: Pre-Season Friendly

Jamie Vardy could be an inspired pick this gameweek. The English striker is a sure-shot starter in this weekend's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Foxes will kick off their league campaign at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy will be happy to welcome the fans back to their home ground. He didn't have the best of seasons last time out but still managed to score 15 goals and provide nine assists in the league.

He is also Leicester City's designated penalty taker. Wolverhampton Wanderers are an attacking side and Vardy will find plenty of opportunities to run at and in behind their defenders.

⚽ Most goals across last two Premier League campaigns:



1️⃣ Harry Kane - 41 goals (64 apps)

2️⃣ Mo Salah - 41 (71)

3️⃣ Jamie Vardy - 38 (69)

4️⃣ Danny Ings - 34 (67)



🗞️ Tottenham are back on the market for the Southampton striker pic.twitter.com/KiTIGyD8z5 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 13, 2021

#4 Danny Ings (AVFC) (FWD) - £8.0 million vs WAT (A)

Danny Ings (pic cred: Mirror)

This is for those players who don't have Premier League superstars on their FPL team. Ings is a proven prolific goalscorer. He is expected to lead the line for Dean Smith's men against Watford on Saturday.

Aston Villa will be without Jack Grealish for the first time in years but they will fancy their chances against newly-promoted Watford. Ings is one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Although he arrived just a little more than a week ago at Aston Villa, he scored their opening goal in their latest pre-season friendly against Salernitana. He will cost much less than the high-profile Premier League strikers but could prove to be just as effective. Ings could be an unconventional captaincy pick in FPL gameweek 1.

Goal on your debut ✅



Danny Ings' #FPL ownership continues to soar after his first goal for Aston Villa on Sunday ➡️ https://t.co/35HgXD2FLd pic.twitter.com/WKdaIAy4dq — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 9, 2021

