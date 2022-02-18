FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 26 | FPL Tips

After an FPL Double Gameweek 25 that saw Manchester United and Brighton play twice, we're set for an eight-team Double Gameweek 26. It was an average GW for FPL managers, with the Manchester United assets delivering in their second fixture against Brighton.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes owners were treated to late delight, as the Portuguese netted a deserved goal deep into stoppage time, helping them to 12 points. Cristiano Ronaldo's goal earlier in the game helped his owners register a ten-point haul.

I owned neither of the two, and slumped to 86K in the rankings after handing the armband to Marcus Rashford. Marc Cucurella and Phil Foden helped me limit the damage, as my team grossed 61 FPL points against the GW average of 47. The -4 hit to move Demarai Gray on for Alexis Mac Allister didn't pay off.

However, there's not much time for FPL managers to reflect on GW 25, with Gameweek 26 quickly approaching. Most FPL managers plan to use some chip or the other in the Gameweek, with the Triple Captain and Free Hit most popular.

Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Wolves are some of the big sides to play twice in the Gameweek. Burnley deserve mention for playing twice in GW 26 and 27, making their FPL assets a shrewd investment.

There's plenty to consider in the chip and transfer strategy ahead of DGW 26. However, FPL managers should ensure they get their team ready ahead of the deadline on Saturday afternoon GMT.

Gameweek 26 Deadline: Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 AM (GMT)/ 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 26 Fixtures

Double GW 26 kicks off with a Saturday afternoon meeting between West Ham and Newcastle at the London Stadium.

Liverpool host Norwich in one of six 03:00 PM GMT kickoffs. Spurs will travel to the Etihad Stadium later in the day. Manchester United will travel to Elland Road in what promises to be a fiercely contested game against Leeds on Sunday.

The 'Double' fixtures begin on Wednesday night, with Burnley taking on Spurs at Turf Moor and Liverpool going up against Leeds at home. The Gameweek concludes with a clash between Arsenal and Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

Click here to view the full fixtures of FPL Gameweek 26.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 25:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (TOT) (£5.4 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (MUN) (£4.5 million), Matthew Cash (AVL) (£5.0 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.6 million), Marc Cucurella (BHA) (£5.1 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.0 million).

Midfielders: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£6.7 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£8.0 million), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£9.4 million), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (£5.3 million), and Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.0 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.4 million), Harry Kane (TOT) (£12.2 million), and Joshua King (WAT) (£5.8 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashford/ Harry Kane.

GW 25 Average score: 47.

GW 25 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 61 (-4): 57.

Overall Points: 1555.

Overall Rank: 86,714.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.9 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

Gameweek 26- Wildcard Team

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Kieran Tierney (ARS) (£5.1 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.0 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.6 million), Cristian Romero (TOT) (£4.8 million), and Luke Thomas (LEI) (£4.3 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£13.0 million), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.7 million), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) (£7.3 million), Martin Odegaard (ARS) (£5.5 million), and Jacob Ramsey (AVL) (£4.8 million).

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (WOL) (£7.4 million), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (£8.3 million), and Wout Weghorst (BUR) (£6.5 million).

Money Remaining: £0.9 million.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 26

Gameweek 26 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs AVL (A), CRY (H), Joao Cancelo (DEF) vs TOT (H), Jacob Ramsey (MID) vs (WAT) (H) and Luke Thomas (DEF) vs WOL (A).

The second Wildcard often defines an FPL manager's final position at the end of the season, and I hoped to avoid using it this early.

However, I had built my team to a point where I needed multiple hits to steer it back to the desired level for the next few Gameweeks. With five red arrows in the last six Gameweeks that saw me out of the top 50K, I've decided to hit the Wildcard button to set me up for the next 6-7 Gameweeks.

One of my main goals in setting this team is to help me navigate Gameweek 30 without taking many hits or using my Free Hit. The FA Cup quarter-finals should take place then, and many Premier League clubs should qualify, putting many fixtures at risk. As of now, ARS vs AVL, WOL vs LEE and LEI vs BRE are the only GW 30 fixtures confirmed to go on.

Without further ado, let's look at my FPL team for Gameweek 26.

I've gone for Jose Sa and Ben Foster in goal. The Wolves shot-stopper is second in the goalkeepers' standings, and has played a crucial part in Bruno Lage's side's defensive solidity this season. He's a bankable pick for the run-in. Meanwhile, Ben Foster provides a cheap and handy backup option.

In defence, Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo are must-haves. Meanwhile, Leicester City's Luke Thomas is a cut-price option. Elsewhere, Kieran Tierney has stepped up his output this season, with one goal and three assists so far. He could add to that tally as Arsenal embark on an easy run of fixtures, on paper. My last pick in defence is Cristian Romero.

The Spurs centre-back is back to full fitness, and looks to be one of the few nailed-on members of their backline. Despite the recent defeats, Spurs have had one of the best defences in the league since Antonio Conte has taken charge, and Romero should offer good value in the upcoming Gameweeks.

In midfield, Jarrod Bowen is a notable absentee in my team. While he has been in excellent form, West Ham's fixtures become tougher post-Gameweek 26, so I've opted to leave him out of my Wildcard draft.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min are the premium options, and they'll be my main captaincy options. Jacob Ramsey is another decent budget pick. Philippe Coutinho and Aston Villa continue their kind fixture run, and the Brazilian should build on his terrific start to his Villa career.

While I have enough funds to get Bukayo Saka, I've opted to take a punt on Martin Odegaard for Gameweek 26. The Norwegian should create plenty of chances in the upcoming games, and help me move up the ranks. I might move him on to Maxwel Cornet in GW 27.

I've invested a fair chunk of my budget on my forwards. Alexandre Lacazette could be an excellent FPL differential till the end of the season. Arsenal's new club captain is on penalties, and should start every match. At £8.3 million, he offers excellent FPL value. Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez could make the most of Wolves' kind upcoming run to add to his five league goals.

Lastly, Burnley's Wout Weghorst is an excellent FPL option for the next two Gameweeks, with Burnley playing twice in that period. He has been unlucky not to find the net in his three appearances so far, and with Burnley battling against relegation, expect him to deliver his best.

Overall, I'm upbeat about my chances with this team. I've got a fine balance of differentials and FPL regulars, and I'll look to move up in the rankings once more.

Gameweek 26 - FPL Captaincy

Having already played my Wildcard this week, I can't use another chip, and that rules out Triple Captaining Mohamed Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold for one of the best-ever Double Gameweeks. Liverpool look like the team to pick your captain from, as they have home fixtures against Norwich and Leeds in DGW 26.

I'm taking a slight risk, going with Alexander-Arnold over Salah as my armband pick. Salah's form did drop off a bit before he left for AFCON. While there's no question he's getting plenty of chances, he isn't putting away chances as clinically as he used to do.

Alexander-Arnold has outscored Salah since GW 10, and is the highest point-scorer for the Reds at home. Liverpool are likely to keep shutouts in both their fixtures, which makes Alexander-Arnold as viable a captaincy option as Salah.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 26 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs LEI (H), ARS (A).

DEF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs NOR (H), LEE (H), Kieran Tierney (ARS) vs BRE (H), WOL (H), Cristian Romero (TOT) vs MCI (A), BUR (A).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs NOR (H), LEE (H), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs MCI (A), BUR (A), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) vs WAT (H), and Martin Odegaard (ARS) vs BRE (H), WOL (H).

FWD: Raul Jimenez (WOL) vs LEI (H), ARS (A), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) vs BRE (H), WOL (H), and Wout Weghorst (BUR) vs BHA (A), TOT (H).

Formation: 3-4-3.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs Ben Foster (GK) vs AVL (A), CRY (H), 1st Sub: Joao Cancelo (DEF) vs TOT (H), 2nd Sub: Jacob Ramsey (MID) vs (WAT) (H), 3rd Sub: Luke Thomas (DEF) vs WOL (A).

Chips activated: Wildcard (second).

Transfers made: Wildcard Played.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Trent Alexander-Arnold | VC: Son Heung-Min.

