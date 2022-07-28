FPL 2022-23: Top 3 forwards from promoted teams

With not too long to go for the start of the 22-23 Premier League season, it's crunch time for FPL managers as they set their team ahead of the Gameweek deadline. Among the various factors they'll consider while setting up their team, the three promoted teams from the Championship are very important.

While the promoted sides are often looked at as easy fixtures for the bigger teams, FPL options from those teams offer plenty of value at cheap prices. Having looked at defenders and midfielders in previous articles, let's take a look at the best FPL forwards from the promoted teams:

#3 Taiwo Awoniyi (NFO) (£6.0 million)

Burton Albion vs Nottingham Forest - Pre-Season Friendly

While there is Brennan Johnson (also £6.0 million) to contend with, Taiwo Awoniyi just about edges him as the best FPL forward from Nottingham Forest. The Nigerian was lethal in front of goal for Bundesliga side Union Berlin last season, netting 15 times. One of Steve Cooper's first signings this summer, Forest paid a whopping £17 million to secure his services.

He should partner Brennan Johnson up front in a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Jesse Lingard likely to slot in behind the strike duo. While Awoniyi could take some time to get used to the physicality of the Premier League, he's a technically solid player with excellent dribbling and finishing skills.

While Johnson was on penalties for Forest last season, it remains to be seen if he retains spot-kick duties in the Premier League. Awoniyi, who has gotten considerable game time at the highest level of German football, could adjust well to Premier League football and is the best FPL forward from Nottingham Forest.

#2 Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£6.0 million)

Solanke was one of the best players in the Championship last season.

Dominic Solanke was involved in about 50% of Bournemouth's goals last season, a staggering number.

While he's undoubtedly the best FPL forward from Bournemouth, there's a case to be made that he's among the best budget forwards in the game. He scored 29 goals and supplied seven assists in the Championship, second in goals only to Fulham's Alexandar Mitrovic. His finishing and link-up play was at a high level. Bournemouth will need him to carry his Championship form to the Premier League.

Scott Parker's teams aren't prolific goalscorers, but Solanke is involved in pretty much all of their attacks and should play a part in most goals they score. He's their first-choice penalty taker and should remain so, with his height making him a threat from set-pieces too.

While Bournemouth's opening schedule doesn't inspire much confidence, Solanke is definitely among their best FPL options. He could become the go-to budget FPL forward and is one to keep an eye on.

#1 Aleksandar Mitrovic (FUL) (£6.5 million)

Who else but Aleksandar Mitrovic as the best FPL forward from all the promoted sides, let alone Fulham.

In a mind-boggling season even by his standards, the Serb netted 43 league goals and provided seven assists last campaign. While he hasn't always been able to transfer his goalscoring form from the Championship into the Premier League, there's plenty of promise for him ahead of the upcoming season.

Fulham are considerably more attacking than they were in the 2020-21 season. Marco Silva's attacking philosophy showed in their goal tally last season, a whopping 106 goals from 46 games. While goalscoring won't be as easy in the Premier League, they are unlikely to play as conservatively as they did under Scott Parker.

Despite losing Fabio Carvalho - a key player - the Cottagers have bolstered their midfield and attacking midfield options by signing Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon.

Mitrovic will be the focal point of Fulham's attack, and almost everything goes through him. He's on penalties, and at £6.5 million, he could be a quality FPL option if Fulham's attack clicks in the Premier League.

