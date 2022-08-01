FPL 2022-23: Top 5 budget defenders

With less than a week to go for the start of a new Premier League season, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be making last-minute changes based on the final round of pre-season matches and the Community Shield.

Very often, changes in one part of the team require a budget adjustment elsewhere. Budget FPL options are frequently used by managers to accommodate a higher number of premium assets. For this reason, players who offer good value at a cheap price are sought out by all FPL managers ahead of the start of a new season.

On that note, let's now take a look at the top 5 budget FPL defenders.

Honorable Mentions: Neco Williams is a shoo-in at £4 m, but having already covered him in previous articles, I've left him out of this one. Arsenal's Ben White and Takehiru Tomiyasu could be FPL bargains at £4.5 m. However, a lack of clarity over their starting places has led me to leave them out. At £4.5 m, Lisandro Martinez is also someone to look out for.

#5 Sven Botman (NEW) (£4.5 m)

Sven Botman should massively strengthen Newcastle's defense.

Newcastle boasts a much-improved defense compared to last season, with further signings making their backline solid and viable options on FPL. The most appealing players are full-backs Kieran Tripper and Matt Targett but they're priced at £5.0 m. That makes marquee signing Sven Botman (£4.5 m) the go-to budget FPL option from the Magpies.

The tall center-half could slot in as the left-sided center-back in a back four. Newcastle had lots to thank their defense for in their eventual rise to 11th place, with Eddie Howe rebuilding the side from the back. Botman's signing adds more solidity to a side that should be among the best non-top six defenses this season.

His height makes him a potential goal threat from set pieces. Botman's accurate passing and excellent defensive attributes should get him plenty of bonus points whenever Newcastle achieve a shutout. At £4.5 m, Botman's a solid shout as a budget FPL defender.

#4 Lewis Dunk (BHA) (£4.5 m)

Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk has been an interesting FPL option for a while now. However, in the last couple of seasons, his rise in price to £5.0 m has reduced his FPL appeal. With a £0.5 m price drop, Dunk should be back in consideration as one of the top FPL budget defenders.

Brighton had the sixth-best defense last season, according to xGC (expected goals conceded). Their shift to a back three towards the end of the season finally got them the wins they deserved, and they enter the new season full of confidence.

While he saw a dip in his goal threat last season, Dunk has usually been a dominant aerial presence, especially when attacking set-pieces. He scored five goals in the 2020-21 season, providing six attacking returns in the season before.

At £4.5 m, his solid clean sheet potential combined with a good goal threat makes him a reliable FPL budget pick.

#3 James Justin (LEI) (£4.5 m)

James Justin is a key part of the Leicester City setup.

Leicester City had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign where they were plagued by injuries to many of their key defensive personnel. One among them was James Justin, priced 4.5 m in FPL 2022-23. Justin can play in both full-back positions and his versatility makes him an exciting budget FPL option.

While the Foxes' opening schedule isn’t great, a full-strength defense should keep them in good stead this season. When the fixtures do turn enticing for their FPL assets, Justin is someone to look at. He’s in their first-choice playing XI at either left-back or right-back and is a very attack-minded player.

Justin made quite an impact going forward in the last couple of seasons, and if he can stay injury-free, he’s a top-quality full-back.

While Leicester hasn’t added to their squad this summer, they’re still a strong side capable of holding their own against any team. A nailed-on attacking option at 4.5 m, James Justin is an FPL budget defender to look at.

#2 Jonny (WOL) (£4.5 m)

Jonny's return from injury is a welcome one for the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While Wolverhampton Wanderers’ potential switch from a wing-back system to a 4-3-3 slightly dampens his appeal, Jonny remains a quality FPL budget option at 4.5 m. After recovering from a long-term knee injury, Jonny impressed in the latter stages of last season, scoring twice in thirteen appearances.

With the injury to Nelson Semedo, Jonny should start the season at right-back, though he could play on the left flank if needed. Despite the switch in formation, Jonny was operating in an advanced role, underscoring his potential for attacking returns. Wolves were also one of the top defensive units last season, although they outperformed their xGC (Expected goals conceded).

While they would aim to increase their attacking output, Wolves are unlikely to compromise on their defensive solidity. Considering they have one of the best opening schedules, Jonny should be on the list of the top budget FPL defenders.

#1 Diogo Dalot (MUN) (£4.5 m)

This selection could be contentious depending on how you think Manchester United will fare. I believe they’re a top side with some top players and that Erik Ten Hag will ensure a top-six finish at a minimum. To achieve that, they’ll have to shore up their defense quite a bit, and that's what makes Diogo Dalot an enticing FPL budget option.

Unlike the potential competition between Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw at left-back, Dalot is clear of Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the first-choice right-back for Manchester United. With no real talks over an upgrade on him, Dalot looks a secure starter. Ten Hag’s style of play involves plenty of attacking impetus from the full-backs, bolstering Dalot’s attacking output.

I feel that Manchester United will do a lot better defensively than their eight clean sheets last season, and Dalot has the potential to help his side achieve this goal. With an increased role in attack and a safe starting berth in a ‘Big Six’ side, Dalot should surely be considered as a budget FPL option.

