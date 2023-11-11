FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 12 | FPL Tips

GW 11 was a forgettable one for most FPL managers, and it'll go down as one of the most low-scoring GWs in FPL history. The much-touted Manchester City-Bournemouth clash promised goals galore for the defending champions, and it delivered, but with zero attacking returns for Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, with the latter subbed off at half-time with no returns.

None of the other popular assets fared much better, with Kieran Trippier the only highly owned FPL asset to provide a decent return to their owners.

Courtesy of an Andre Onana clean sheet and a lucky goal for Manuel Akanji, I saw a green arrow in GW 11, although I was hoping for a much larger one after Haaland's initial blank, but Salah couldn't take his chances.

Gameweek 12 is the last one before the final international break of the year, and it comes at a good time as it'll allow FPL managers to deliberate and take time before making some important team decisions in the wake of an injury crisis to some key FPL assets, especially those involved in Spurs' 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Out till January, James Maddison is the most transferred out player, with Dan Burn second in line. Jarrod Bowen and last week's hero, Jeremy Doku are among the most transferred in players.

Whatever your team is, ensure it's locked in before the GW 12 deadline on Saturday morning GMT.

Gameweek 12 Deadline: Saturday, November 11 at 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (IST).

FPL Gameweek 12 Fixtures

GW 12 begins with Wolves and Tottenham clashing at the Molineux on Saturday afternoon. Manchester United host Luton at Old Trafford later on.

Action on Sunday comprises four GMT 02:00 pm kick-offs including an Anfield battle between Liverpool and Brentford. The GW concludes with a marquee contest between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for GW 11:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (MCI) (£4.9m), Issa Kabore (LUT) (£4.0 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.1 m), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) (£4.5 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.9 m)

Midfielders: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£7.3 m), Moussa Diaby (AVL) (£6.7 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.6 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.4 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.7 m)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.3 m), Rasmus Hojlund (MUN) (£7.1 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Son Heung-Min

GW 11 Transfers made: 0

Points Scored (- hits): 36 (-0): 36

Overall Points: 607.

Overall Rank: 3,387,492.

Free Transfers available: 2.

Money Remaining: £3.4 m.

Transfers

1) Manuel Akanji (DEF) (MCI) (£4.9m) - OUT | Ben White (DEF) (ARS) (£5.7 m) - IN

2) Issa Kabore (LUT) (DEF) (£4.0 m) - OUT | Tino Livramento (DEF) (NEW) (£4.3 m) - IN

I have decided to use both of my free transfers to upgrade my defense ahead of this GW. I was lucky to get a Manuel Akanji return last week as a fiery long shot deflected off the Swiss defender into the net, and the goal was awarded to him. He's a pretty decent budget pick from Manchester City, but with their fixtures turning a bit tricky, I'm happy to move him on for Ben White.

Arsenal have an excellent upcoming fixture run and Saliba and White look like the only two players nailed-on to start. I'm picking White over the former due to a better chance of picking up attacking returns.

Issa Kabore wasn't a bad cut-price bench option but in Dan Burn's injury-induced absence, Newcastle's Tino Livramento could be a great pick. With Trippier deputizing at left-back and Livramento putting in some POTM-winning performances down the right-hand side and occasionally even playing higher up the pitch, I have no problems in picking him.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 12

Gameweek 12 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs WHU (A), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) vs BRE (H), Pedro Porro (TOT) vs WOL (A), Cameron Archer (SHU) vs BHA (A).

After a surprise green arrow following Haaland's blank in GW 11, I'm hoping to end this four-GW stretch before the international break on a high by breaking into the 2-million mark.

I do have a pretty good set of fixtures in order to do that. The decision to start Bukayo Saka is the big one heading into this GW, and right now, he is in my starting XI. If he's fully fit, he should start, but if he isn't, it's unlikely he comes on as a substitute in what should be an easy fixture for the Gunners, and in that case, one of my substitutes can come on.

Mohamed Salah is likely to take the captain's armband, and I'm hoping he does well at Anfield against Brentford. My Aston Villa triple-up blanking against Nottingham Forest last week was disappointing, and I'm hoping for some returns from them at home to Fulham this time around.

The Manchester United double-up of Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund is the other team I'm relying on heavily this week. Hojlund has found success in the Champions League, but is yet to translate that into goals in the league, and I'm hoping this is the day he scores his first PL goal.

Lastly, it'll be interesting to see how Son Heung-Min fares in the absence of Tottenham's chief creator James Maddison.

Gameweek 12 - FPL Captaincy

GW 12 captaincy is a bit tricky, with plenty of viable picks with good fixtures. In that sense, Saka having a yellow flag next to his name is a good thing as it removes him from the captaincy debate.

As of now, Mohamed Salah is the favorite despite Liverpool's last couple of matches, but Ollie Watkins at home to Fulham is also tempting. However, with Salah on penalties, I am leaning towards the Egyptian as of now.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 12 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Andre Onana (MUN) vs LUT (H)

DEF: Ben White (ARS) vs BUR (H), Tino Livramento (NEW) vs BOU (A), and Matty Cash (AVL) vs FUL (H).

MID: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs NFO (H), Moussa Diaby (AVL) vs FUL (H), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs WOL (A), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs BUR (H), and Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs BRE (H).

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs FUL (H) and Rasmus Hojlund (MUN) vs LUT (H).

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs WHU (A), 1st Sub: Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) vs BRE (H), 2nd Sub: Pedro Porro (TOT) vs WOL (A), 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (SHU) vs BHA (A).

Chips activated: None

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Ollie Watkins.