The trend of Double GWs disappointing Fantasy Premier League managers continued as most of the popular FPL assets in DGW 28 finished with hauls of less than five points, with the likes of Cole Palmer and Son Heung-Min punishing non-owners with huge double-digit hauls.

Expand Tweet

I suffered a significant red arrow in DGW 28, with none of my FPL assets registering a double-digit haul.

Another curveball heads the way of FPL managers as BGW 29 approaches with only four fixtures. Many will use their Free Hit chips while some managers may have planned for this GW in advance by bringing in players from this blank accordingly.

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Luton, and Brentford are some of the popular teams playing this week, and understandably, Son Heung-Min, James Maddison, and Ivan Toney are among the most transferred-in players this week.

Whatever your plans are ahead of this FPL Gameweek, ensure your team is locked in before the deadline on Saturday afternoon UK time.

Gameweek 29 Deadline: Saturday, March 16, at 01:30 pm (GMT)/ 07:00 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 29 Fixtures

BGW 29 kicks off with two 03:00 PM GMT kick-offs on Saturday including Brentford's away clash at Turf Moor. Tottenham Hotspur make the trip to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham later in the day.

The GW concludes with the fourth and final fixture on Sunday when West Ham and Aston Villa face off at the London Stadium.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Neto (BOU) (£4.6 m), Martin Dubravka (NEW) (£4.2 m).

Defenders: Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.3 m), Alfie Doughty (LUT) (£4.6 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.8 m), Conor Bradley (LIV) (£4.1 m), and Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) (£4.0 m).

Midfielders: Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) (£4.9 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.9 m), Marcus Tavernier (BOU) (£5.4 m), Leon Bailey (AVL) (£5.6 m), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£7.8 m).

Forwards: Carlton Morris (LUT) (£5.2 m), Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£7.1 m), and Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.8 m).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Dominic Solanke/ Neto.

GW 28 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 48 (-4): 44.

Overall Points: 1,673

Overall Rank: 5,05,076.

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

1) Marcus Tavernier (MID) (BOU) (£5.4 m) - OUT | Son Heung-Min (MID) (TOT) (£9.9 m) - IN

2) Dominic Solanke (FWD) (BOU) (£7.1 m) - OUT | Ivan Toney (FWD) (BRE) (£8.1 m) - IN

With only five players on the team, I was contemplating whether or not to play the Free Hit chip, especially with my team needing a rank boost after seeing a dip over the last few GWs. While I could still take that route if I change my mind heading closer to the deadline, I've opted to take a risk and go into BGW29 with only seven starters.

I will have three midfielders, three forwards, and only one defender with this strategy, and my reasoning for doing the same is that teams are hardly keeping clean sheets anymore. I feel a decent haul from a couple of differentials on my team can help me cover for the defense and the goalkeeper that I'm not picking.

Ivan Toney is one of those FPL differentials I'm hoping can deliver this GW. The Brentford forward enters this one on the back of four successive blanks but a GW against a very open Burnley side should see him return to goalscoring ways.

Son Heung-Min is a player who severely hurt my rank last GW as Spurs routed Aston Villa away from home. The Tottenham captain is their talisman in attack, and with Richarlison sidelined due to a knee injury, he's leading the line, and that only raises his already high points potential.

The two Bournemouth assets aside from Neto make way for these players.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 29

Gameweek 29 Bench: Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs None, Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs None, Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) vs None, Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs None.

With only seven players on my team this GW, I can't afford as many blanks as I usually have, and hauls from my differential picks such as Leon Bailey, Jarrod Bowen, and Carlton Morris are a must.

I'm hoping for open, free-scoring contests across the board, with Bailey and Watkins going up against Bowen, and opportunities for players from both teams to score would work best for my FPL team.

Son Heung-Min's ownership should be pretty high by the time the deadline closes but he should still contribute a neat rank boost to my team.

Ivan Toney and Carlton Morris both have promising fixtures this week while also being the penalty-takers of their respective sides. Toney takes on Burnley away from home while Morris faces Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road and FPL hauls from both these players will be crucial in preserving my rank.

Expand Tweet

Lastly, it might be too much to ask for a clean sheet from Alfie Doughty but a couple of attacking returns against Nottingham Forest would be ideal.

Gameweek 29 - FPL Captaincy

I will be taking a differential punt on FPL captaincy in this BGW by backing Ivan Toney. The Brentford frontman is likely to be on free-kicks and penalties and is the spearhead of their attack.

Going without a goal in the last four matches should make him eager to find the net in this one, and despite the presence of multiple other options like Son, Watkins, and Bowen, I'm backing Toney here.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 29 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Neto (BOU) vs None.

DEF: Kyle Walker (MCI) vs None, Alfie Doughty (LUT) vs NFO (H), and Conor Bradley (LIV) vs None.

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs None, Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs AVL (H), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs FUL (A), and Leon Bailey (AVL) vs WHU (A).

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs WHU (A), Ivan Toney (BRE) vs BUR (A), and Carlton Morris (LUT) vs NFO (H).

Bench: GK - Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs None, 1st Sub: Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs None, 2nd Sub: Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) vs None, 3rd Sub: Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs None.

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits Taken: - 4.

Captain: Ivan Toney. | VC: Son Heung-Min.