FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 34 | FPL Tips

The first of three DGWs from now to the end of the 23/24 FPL season is here and managers enter the GW with plenty of momentum after popular FPL asset Cole Palmer went crazy in the final match of GW 33, netting four times to register a 26-point haul, rewarding his brave backers.

Erling Haaland was the next mainstream FPL Captaincy pick to deliver, with Salah and Saka disappointing.

I was one of the FPL managers who captained the Norwegian, and it was one of the many decisions that went right for me this week. I regretted bringing Anthony Gordon and Joskvo Gvardiol in last week but the duo delivered big time in GW 33, with Gordon registering a 17-point haul and Gvardiol leaving it late to pick up a double-digit haul as well.

Trending

With the likes of Saka and Gabriel also blanking, I got a mammoth 200 K green arrow propelling me back into the top 500 K.

DGW 34 sees Tottenham blanking and seven teams including Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Arsenal playing twice, making this a popular GW for FPL managers who still possess their Free Hit chip to use them.

Those that held off using it in the disastrous BGW 29 have a big advantage now, and I will be one of those managers using the chip and am looking forward to gaining a huge rank boost for the second GW in a row.

Understandably, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Luis Diaz are among the most popular transfers in, with Son Heung-Min and the injured Conor Bradley being transferred out in droves.

Whatever your transfers are, ensure that your team is locked in ahead of the DGW 34 deadline at 01:30 pm BST on Saturday afternoon.

Expand Tweet

Gameweek 34 Deadline: Saturday, April 20, at 01:30 pm (BST)/ 06:00 pm (IST).

FPL Gameweek 34 Fixtures

GW 34 kicks off with two crucial fixtures in the relegation battle, with Luton taking on Brentford at home and Sheffield United facing off against Burnley at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Arsenal travel to the Molineux later in the day.

Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday night to wrap up the fixtures for the weekend.

'The Double' fixtures begin on Tuesday night with a blockbuster fixture between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

It's followed by the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday night at Anfield, with Manchester United and Sheffield United clashing at Old Trafford.

The GW concludes with Manchester City and Brighton's meeting at the Amex Stadium on Thursday night.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Neto (BOU) (£4.6 m) and Martin Dubravka (NEW) (£4.2 m).

Defenders: Joskvo Gvardiol (MCI) (£4.8 m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL) (£4.6 m), Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) (£4.0 m), Alfie Doughty (LUT) (£4.6 m), and Conor Bradley (LIV) (£4.2 m).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£13.2 m), Anthony Gordon (NEW) (£6.0 m), Cole Palmer (CHE) (£5.9 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.9 m), and Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) (£4.9 m).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.3 m), Alexander Isak (NEW) (£5.0 m), and Ivan Toney (BRE) (£8.1 m).

GW 33 Transfers Made: 1

Points scored (-hits): 97 (-0): 97

Overall Points: 1948

Overall Rank: 4,77,153

Free Transfers Available: 1.

Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 34 - Free Hit Played

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 34 | FPL Tips

Goalkeepers: Neto (BOU) (£4.6 m) vs AVL (A), WOL (A).

Defenders: William Saliba (ARS) (£5.9 m) vs WOL (A), CHE (H), Virgil van Dijk (LIV) (£6.6 m) vs FUL (A), EVE (A), and Tyrick Mitchell (CRY) (£4.5 m) vs WHU (H), NEW (H).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£13.5 m) vs FUL (A), EVE (A), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£9.0 m) vs WOL (A), CHE (H), Martin Odegaard (ARS) (£13.2 m) vs WOL (A), CHE (H), Ben Brereton Diaz (SHU) (£5.0 m) vs BUR (H), MUN (A), and Eberechi Eze (CRY) (£6.1 m) vs WHU (H), NEW (H).

Forwards: Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£7.2 m) vs AVL (A), WOL (A) and Darwin Nunez (£7.7 m) vs FUL (A), EVE (A).

Gameweek 34 Bench: Ivo Grbic (GK) (SHU) (£4.5 m) vs BUR (H), MUN (A), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (FWD) (EVE) (£5.8 m) vs NFO (H), LIV (H), Marcos Senesi (DEF) (BOU) (£4.4 m) vs AVL (A), WOL (A), and Vitalii Mykolenko (DEF) (EVE) (£13.2 m) vs NFO (H), LIV (H).

With seven teams doubling in DGW 34, having a team full of Doublers on the Free Hit all but guarantees a green arrow, especially with not many managers left with the Free Hit chip.

I have tripled up on Liverpool and Arsenal as they're the only two powerhouse teams doubling, picking one defender each from the two teams. William Saliba and Virgil van Dijk are nailed on to start and are unlikely to be benched if fit, and that guarantee of starts is essential with fixtures in such close proximity.

In midfield, Salah and Saka are essentials owing to their high points ceiling and ownership. I am also very keen on including Martin Odegaard and Darwin Nunez in my team for this DGW.

Nunez has been a divisive FPL asset, but he has an impressive away record, and given his propensity to create an impact off the bench, he could haul big even if he starts only one of the two matches.

Odegaard has a great record against Chelsea and with Arsenal suffering a tough defeat in the UCL, the captain will look to lead from the front and rally the team together.

Despite having a tricky set of fixtures, Bournemouth could do well in DGW 34 as both their opponents, Aston Villa and Wolves, have been beleaguered - Villa by fatigue and Wolves by injuries. That's why I'm backing Neto in goal and Dominic Solanke in the attack to come good.

Expand Tweet

Crystal Palace is the most popular team for FPL managers after Liverpool and Arsenal this week, as they're in good form and have two home fixtures against a couple of leaky defenses in West Ham and Newcastle.

However, I'm not keen on a triple-up on them and am sticking with picking midfield talisman Eberechi Eze and the left wing-back Trick Mitchell.

Lastly, it's Sheffield United's attacking spearhead Ben Brereton Diaz, who I'm taking a punt on in midfield. The Chilean attacker scored twice and registered an assist in a high-scoring draw against Fulham recently, and going up against Burnley and Manchester United this week with a lot on the line, he could prove to be a stellar FPL differential.

I'm very sure that I won't be needing any substitutes to come on for my starters and have picked them rather arbitrarily, with Calvert-Lewin the only player I'm a bit hesitant about not naming in the main XI.

Captaincy

Despite it being tempting to hand the captain's armband to Eberechi Eze who takes on a couple of leaky defenses, going against Salah in such a GW is a risk.

Since I'm already very likely to rise in rank after playing my Free Hit, and with Salah having a good chance of hauling against Fulham and Everton, I'm playing it safe and backing the Egyptian despite his slight dip in form.

Chips Activated: Free Hit.

Point Hits Taken: Nil.

Captain: Mohamed Salah. | Vice-Captain: Martin Odegaard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback