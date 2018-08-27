FPL GAMEWEEK 4 TIPS

The deadline to make transfers for game week 4 of Fantasy Premier League is on September 1, 4 pm IST. We strongly recommend against the use of Wildcard this weekend as the outward transfer window is still open and players go out on International duty.

The fixtures are easy for the big 6 this weekend. So we expect a clean sheet for these teams.

TRANSFER INs

Alexander Mitrovic (Forward, Fulham) Price - 6.5

No one in the top 4 tiers of English Football has scored more goals than Mitrovic after his debut for Cardiff in February. He now has 3 goals and 1 assist from 3 games. If you plan to have a goal-scoring forward in your fantasy team, Mitrovic is strongly recommended.

2. Roberto Pereyra (Mid-Fielder, Watford) Price - 6.2

Roberto Pereyra has been instrumental in Watford's stunning form to the start of the season. He has now scored 3 goals in as many matches and is a bargain buy for just 6.2.

3. Theo Walcott (Mid-Fielder, Everton) Price - 6.6

Theo Walcott is the man in form for Everton along with Richarlison. However, the 3 match suspension paves the way for former Arsenal man to be the main man for toffees. Walcott now has 2 goals and an assist to his name.

4. Joseph Gomez (Defender, Liverpool) Price 5.0

Liverpool is the only team remaining in the league not to concede a goal. Gomez is the easy way to Liverpool's defense. With his price tag being economic and selected by a meagre 1.8% he can be a differential to your fantasy team.

5. Nacho Monreal / Hector Bellerin (Defender, Arsenal) Price 5.5

The golden rule of FPL states that never trust an Arsenal player. But considering the easy fixtures till November and efficiency of wing backs under Emery's new look system, either of the 2 Spaniards can be a good addition to your team. Both are dangerous going forward as well as can ensure clean sheet points with bonuses.

TRANSFER OUTs

Richarlison (Mid-fielder, Everton) 6.7

After his red card against Bournemouth, the Everton star signing will miss the next 3 matches due to suspension. The best option is to sell him so that the reduction in price won't affect you.

2. Jamie Vardy (Forward, Leicester City) 8.9

The England international is serving his 3 match ban for his red card against Wolves in the second game week. He can be replaced with more efficient forwards until he returns.

3. Willian (Mid Fielder, Chelsea) 7.5

The return of Eden Hazard saw Willian relegated to the bench. With the performances of Pedro, it will take a while for Willian to reclaim his starting position.

4. Kyle Walker ( Defender, Manchester City) 6.5

The rotation policy of Pep Guardiola may not see Kyle Walker starting every Premier League game. With a better option in Benjamin Mendy who has assured a regular starting place, FPL manager can transfer out him.