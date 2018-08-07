Premium Forwards in FPL 2018/19

Gaurav Sathe FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 65 // 07 Aug 2018, 14:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Aguero in or Aguero out? Lukaku in or Lukaku out? These head scratchers are sure to give FPL managers some headache.

Every year the FPL gets getting tougher and tougher , but you don't need to worry. We got you covered. Here are some premium forwards that are sure to score some points for your team.

#1 Joshua King (Bournemouth) - £6.5M

Joshua King found his footing in game week 20-38, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists. He was involved in 9 big chances which was only bettered by Arnautovic (West Ham) and Zaha (Crystal Palace) . He ranks 2nd for attempted assists and could prove to be solid buy owing to Bournemouth's easy fixtures in the first few game weeks. Bournemouth face Cardiff City (H), West Ham United (A) and Everton (H) in the first three game weeks. He also scored 2nd most points of any Bournemouth player in the FPL, lagging behind only by 2 points.

#2 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) - £9.5 M

This Liverpool forward managed 180 +points in the last 2 seasons of the FPL. Last season he scored 15 goals and provided with 8 assists.. Liverpool have favourable fixtures in the first few game weeks facing West Ham (H), Crystal Palace (A), Brighton (H), Leicester (A). The Brazilian is sure to catch the eye , since Liverpool have added a few defensive recruits ,solidifying the back.

#3 Pierre Emerick Aubameyang - £11.0 M

This high flying gunner is a juicy option to watch out for in the long run. Despite facing Manchester City (H) and Chelsea (A) in the first few game weeks, plenty of managers have held on to him. Gameweek 3-8 are fairly easy for Unai Emery's men, not facing any of the top teams until game week 11. The Gabon forward scored 10 times and gave 4 assists in 13 matches last season.

#4 Sergio Aguero - £11.0M

Sergio Aguero has announced his return to PL scoring a brace in the Community Shield against Chelsea. The 30-year-old forward has scored 174+ points in each of the last 4 seasons. He scored 21 goals last season and provided with 6 assists. Man City have a favourable run of fixtures for the first seven gameweeks, only Arsenal looking to be the stumbling block in game week 1.