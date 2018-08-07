Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premium Forwards in FPL 2018/19

Gaurav Sathe
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
65   //    07 Aug 2018, 14:48 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield

Aguero in or Aguero out? Lukaku in or Lukaku out? These head scratchers are sure to give FPL managers some headache. 

Every year the FPL gets getting tougher and tougher , but you don't need to worry. We got you covered. Here are some premium forwards that are sure to score some points for your team.

#1 Joshua King (Bournemouth) - £6.5M

Joshua King found his footing in game week 20-38, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists. He was involved in 9 big chances which was only bettered by Arnautovic (West Ham) and Zaha (Crystal Palace) . He ranks 2nd for attempted assists and could prove to be solid buy owing to Bournemouth's easy fixtures in the first few game weeks. Bournemouth face Cardiff City (H), West Ham United (A) and Everton (H) in the first three game weeks. He also scored 2nd most points of any Bournemouth player in the FPL, lagging behind only by 2 points.

#2 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) - £9.5 M

This Liverpool forward managed 180 +points in the last 2 seasons of the FPL. Last season he scored 15 goals and provided with 8 assists.. Liverpool have favourable fixtures in the first few game weeks facing West Ham (H), Crystal Palace (A), Brighton (H), Leicester (A). The Brazilian is sure to catch the eye , since Liverpool have added a few defensive recruits ,solidifying the back.

#3 Pierre Emerick Aubameyang - £11.0 M

This high flying gunner is a juicy option to watch out for in the long run. Despite facing Manchester City (H) and Chelsea (A) in the first few game weeks, plenty of managers have held on to him. Gameweek 3-8 are fairly easy for Unai Emery's men, not facing any of the top teams until game week 11. The Gabon forward scored 10 times and gave 4 assists in 13 matches last season.

#4 Sergio Aguero - £11.0M

Sergio Aguero has announced his return to PL scoring a brace in the Community Shield against Chelsea. The 30-year-old forward has scored 174+ points in each of the last 4 seasons. He scored 21 goals last season and provided with 6 assists. Man City have a favourable run of fixtures for the first seven gameweeks, only Arsenal looking to be the stumbling block in game week 1. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Leisure Reading
Gaurav Sathe
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports author
Fantasy Premier League: 8 Must-Have Defenders for your...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best debut seasons in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Second season syndrome for Salah?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who never got picked in the Team of the...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester City Players Of The Season
RELATED STORY
 5 Prolific goal scorers of the 2017-18 Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Top five late goals of all-time
RELATED STORY
6 Premier League youngsters set for a breakthrough season
RELATED STORY
Best Under-21 XI in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us