FPL Picks and Tips for Gameweek 3

Deepraj Mukherjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
672   //    24 Aug 2018, 02:19 IST

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Liverpool players celebrate with Sadio Mane

We are back again after a frantic Gameweek 2 which saw City demolish minnows Huddersfield, Chelsea edging Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool overcoming a resilient Palace at Selhurst Park and Brighton upsetting Manchester United.

A total of 35 goals were scored and City's Sergio Aguero gave the best return of 20 points bagging a hattrick and assisting one in the 6-1 rout. Gameweek 3 returns with some very interesting fixtures and managers will be hoping to make the most of it and here we are with our top tips and picks for the weekend.

#1 Mohamed Salah (£13.0m)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian scored on the opening week against West Ham United and assisted both the goals against Crystal Palace on Monday night. Liverpool looks threatening when they move forward and Salah remains one of their key men to do the job. Liverpool are up against Brighton at home on Gameweek 3.

The Seagulls got a great result against struggling Manchester United and will go into the game with enough confidence but the Reds haven't conceded a goal yet in the league and Salah is a definite choice to go with this week.

#2 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (£7.1m)

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Armenian was the key element in his side's fightback against Chelsea last weekend and his performance has accelerated managers to invest in him heavily. His price has increased by £0.1m but he is Arsenal's main attacking outlet at the moment.

The Gunners welcome a low on confidence West Ham who have lost both their first two games under new manager Manuel Pellegrini. Emery's side also hasn't opened their account yet but Mkhitaryan has shown enough last week to convince managers that he deserves a place in their teams. A very affordable pick.

#3 David Silva (£8.4m)

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
David Silva

Silva scored a stunning freekick against Huddersfield on his return to the first team and going by the looks of it, he will definitely start against Wolves. Kevin De Bruyne's injury has made way for City's fringe players in the attacking positions to impress boss Pep Guardiola and that will allow the Spanish international to occupy a midfield role alongside Fernandinho and orchestrate things.

Wolves have already conceded four in two games and City will look to continue their impressive run of form. Silva is priced at £8.4m and is relatively a better choice than Sane at the moment.

#4 Callum Wilson (£6.1m)

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Callum Wilson

Wilson is a budget forward priced at £6.1m and has made a fine start to the season. He has already scored two goals and can play a major role in Gameweek 3 when Bournemouth welcome Everton at the Vitality Stadium. Of course, Everton themselves are a good team but are not rock solid at the back. Selected by 11.2% of the managers, Wilson is an effective option to fill one of your striking positions.

#5 Andrew Robertson (£6.0m)

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Andrew Robertson

The strong fullback has already collected two clean sheets and Liverpool will hope for more of the same against Brighton. Robertson has that attacking trait in him and he is very much a natural crosser of the ball. His delivery into the box has been a regular feature in the last two games and considering he scored in this very fixture last time out on Gameweek 38, he gets the nod. Instinct as you call it.

Ones to watch

Goalkeeper - Cech (£5.0m), Alisson (£5.5m)

Defender - Mendy (£6.2m), Pereira (£5.0m)

Midfielder - Mane (£9.8m), Richarlison (£6.8m), Pedro (£6.6m)

Striker - Aubameyang (£11.0m), Ings (£5.5m), Mounie (£6.0m)

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Henrikh Mkhitaryan Mohamed Salah
Deepraj Mukherjee
CONTRIBUTOR
