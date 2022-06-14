France 0-1 Croatia: Les Bleus Player Ratings as a Luka Modric penalty sees them lose to the visitors for the first time ever | UEFA Nations League 2022

France fell 1-0 to Croatia in the group stages of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 13.

The hosts came into this game having drawn their last game 1-1 against Austria on June 10. Having earned just two points from their three games so far, France knew they had to fight hard for a win tonight. Didier Deschamps fielded an attack-heavy lineup in a bid to do just that.

The visitors, on the other hand, defeated Denmark 1-0 away from home in a closely contested match, also on June 10. A win for them and favorable results elsewhere meant Croatia could end the night on top of Group 1 in League A. They fielded a strong starting XI as well.

France had an electric start to the game with Kylian Mbappe creating an early chance, drawing a roar from the home crowd. However, Croatia soon pulled the plug on their joy in the fifth minute.

Ibrahima Konate tripped Ante Budimir as the Croatian forward tracked back following a corner. The referee awarded the penalty instantly, much to everybody's surprise. However, there was a clear clip on Budimir's ankles and the decision stood. Luka Modric stepped up to put Croatia 1-0 up from the spot.

DAZN Football @DAZNFootball



France are currently LAST in Group 1 with 2 points Croatia lead France 1-0 through a Modric goal...France are currently LAST in Group 1 with 2 points Croatia lead France 1-0 through a Modric goal... France are currently LAST in Group 1 with 2 points 😳 https://t.co/sxSXaPIWP7

As expected, France fought back by keeping the ball and trying to build some momentum. They were met with gritty Croatian resistance as their defenders did well to keep the hosts at bay.

Christopher Nkunku missed a chance to level the game in the first half as France attempted a total of six shots, with only one on target. They also received a yellow card through Matteo Guendouzi.

Mbappe and Boubacar Kamara were the standout performers for France in the first half. They looked sharp and led their team's efforts to equalize. The sides headed into the break with Croatia up 1-0.

With Denmark leading Austria 2-0 in the other game, the hosts still had a chance to climb out of the bottom spot if they overturned the game.

Deschamps decided to switch things up for the second half as he brought on Aurelien Tchouameni and Benjamin Pavard. They replaced Jules Kounde and Kamara, both for tactical reasons, as France looked to pile men forward.

They kept possession for the majority of the second half, completing 321 passes. France attempted 17 shots in total but could only guide four on target. Tchouameni's introduction gave the hosts a spring in their step. However, they could not convert their chances and the whole team looked off-color in the final third.

Croatia did extremely well to milk the clock and keep the ball for longer spells as they looked to secure a win. They managed to hold on after what was an incredible game from start to finish. It was Croatia's first ever win over France in history.

Les Blues are also out of the race to defend their Nations League crown. A defeat to Austria in September 23 could even see them get relegated to League 2.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings for France.

France Player Ratings

Mike Maignan - 7/10

Maignan had a decent game in goal and did well to guess the direction of the penalty he faced. He was unable to eventually stop the ball from rolling in. Maignan also made two saves.

Jules Kounde - 6.5/10

Kounde started in an unnatural right-back position and struggled in the first period as France went down 1-0. He won three of his five duels and made two tackles. He was subbed off at half-time.

Ibrahima Konate - 5.5/10

Konate made a poor start to the game as he gave away a penalty in the fifth minute, derailing France's gameplan. He won just two of his five duels and made two clearances.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

Kimpembe once again showed why he cannot be left out of this side. He won all three of his duels, making one clearance and blocking one shot.

Lucas Digne - 6.5/10

Digne had a decent game at left-back. He won two of his five duels and played one key pass.

Adrien Rabiot - 7/10

Rabiot had a great game in midfield and was unlucky to end up on the losing team. He attempted two shots and played two accurate long balls. Rabiot also won six of his eight duels.

Boubacar Kamara - 7.5/10

Kamara did well to retain possession and ease the pressure off France as they fought back from trailing to an early goal. He won seven of his 10 duels, played three accurate long balls and completed three successful dribbles. He was subbed off at half-time.

Matteo Guendouzi - 6.5/10

Guendouzi put in a mixed performance and was also given the game's first booking in the first half. He won three of his six ground duels and played two accurate long balls.

Christopher Nkunku - 7/10

Nkunku started the game on the right flank. He attempted three shots, with just one of them on target. He also won seven of his nine duels.

Karim Benzema - 6.5/10

Benzema had a rare off night as he could neither score nor create openings for his teammates. He attempted just one shot, which was off-target.

Kylian Mbappe - 7.5/10

Mbappe used his pace and football IQ to get into great positions to score. He attempted six shots and still could not score. He also played two key passes and won six of his 15 duels.

Substitutes

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

Tchouameni came on for the second half and changed the complexion of the game. He completed 57 passes with 97% accuracy, including two accurate long balls. He also won three of his five ground duels.

Benjamin Pavard - 6.5/10

Pavard, too, came on at half-time. However, he put in a lackluster performance as he won just one of his four duels and was also booked.

Kingsley Coman - 6.5/10

Coman came on midway through the second half. He played two key passes and two accurate long balls.

Antoine Griezmann - 6.5/10

Griezmann came on late in the game and had one brilliant chance to equalize. He chose to trap the ball with his left foot instead of his right and could not reach the ball as it drifted past him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far