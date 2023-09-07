France 2-0 Ireland: 5 Talking Points from a comfortable win for Les Bleus | Euro 2024 Qualifiers

France secured a straightforward 2-0 win over Ireland in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers at the Parc des Princes on Thursday, September 7.

Les Bleus entered the fifth round with a perfect record, having won each of their previous four games. While they were comfortably through to the next round, the remaining games between other teams were crucial to determine who qualifies as the runners-up. Manager Didier Deschamps named a full-strength lineup for this game.

Ireland, on the other hand, won just one of their three games so far and were in third place in Group B. Stephen Kenny's men were fully aware they would need at least two wins from their remaining three games if they were to stand a real chance of qualifying. Keeping that in mind, the manager named a strong lineup.

France made a strong start to the game and put Ireland on the back-foot right from the start. They maintained a high line, with the last man Dayot Upamecano holding his position close to the halfway line. Despite this expansive shape, they struggled to break down Ireland's rigid low-block at times. Their goal came from a poor clearance by the visitors' defense.

Kylian Mbappe controlled the miscued clearance and played the ball to Aurelien Tchouameni, who was well placed to strike the ball from outside the box to make it 1-0 after 19 minutes.

The hosts played a flawless first half with the only low point being Olivier Giroud's injury, as he was replaced by Marcus Thuram.

The hosts doubled their lead just three minutes into the second period as substitute Thuram made the most of his chances. He began the move with a lovely flick and arrived in the box to finish the chance with an agile turn to make it 2-0. It was the Inter Milan forward's first goal for his country.

Both managers made changes at regular intervals as they looked to alter the course of the game. However, France shut up shop well enough to hold onto their two-goal advantage and secured the win.

On that note, here are the five talking points from the game.

#5. Tchouameni opened the scoring with a scorcher from distance

It was all France in the opening exchanges of the contest as they looked to break down a rigid Irish defense. They attempted to go through the middle but eventually resorted to crosses from wide areas, looking to make use of their physicality in the box.

The chance for Les Bleus' goal came from one such cross by Ousmane Dembele and it was headed out straight to Mbappe. He controlled it and then passed it to the unmarked Aurelien Tchouameni, whose first-time effort sailed into the net from about 25 yards out.

It was an emphatic way to get the game underway for Les Bleus.

#4. Olivier Giroud gives in to his ankle problems

Despite being on the receiving end of a hard tackle early in the game, Olivier Giroud looked okay to continue following some treatment by France's physios. However, the magic spray didn't seem to live up to its name as the AC Milan forward had to be subbed off midway through the first period.

Giroud was replaced by Marcus Thuram, a player with a similar physical profile but with more directness, as the hosts looked to carry on without their all-time top scorer.

Having scored four goals and provided one assist in just three games for Milan this season, Giroud will look to return strong.

#3. Marcus Thuram grabs his first goal for France

Having come on to replace Olivier Giroud earlier in the game, Marcus Thuram settled into the rhythm of the team fairly quickly. It took him just three minutes after the restart to double France's lead, grabbing his first goal for Les Bleus in the process.

Thuram started the move with a lovely flick-on towards Antoine Griezmann, who played it wide to Theo Hernandez. His cross took a deflection and fell close to Thuram, who adjusted his body and swiveled to get his shot away. The ball hit the roof of the net and Les Bleus led 2-0.

#2. Les Bleus' sloppiness allowed Ireland half-chances in the second half

France dominated the game in the first half although the scoreline did not flatter their efforts much. They kept a compact shape while defending and used the width of the pitch to their advantage while attacking.

Their discipline at the back prevented Ireland from registering a single shot on target in the first half. The visitors had to wait until midway through the second half for their first attempt on target via Chiedozie Ogbene.

Les Bleus were often sloppy on the ball late in the game as they were dispossessed 51 times in the second period, contributing to some chances for Ireland. However, Deschamps brought on defensive reinforcements in the form of William Saliba, Benjamin Pavard and Eduardo Camavinga to close out the game.

#1. France make it a perfect five wins in as many games

Les Bleus have put their best foot forward in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, having won all five of their games so far. Such has been their dominance that they have scored 11 goals without reply, with their defense looking solid as ever.

With qualification to the main competition next year all but sealed, their next game against The Netherlands holds more importance for the opposition, given they have played two games lesser than Les Bleus currently.

