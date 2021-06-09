France 3-0 Bulgaria: 5 talking points as Antoine Griezman's wonder-goal and Giroud's brace seal flawless win for Les Bleus | International Friendlies 2020-21

France recorded a 3-0 win over Bulgaria in an international friendly fixture tonight at the Stade de France. Antoine Greizmann scored the opening goal of the tie in a remarkably acrobatic fashion. Olivier Giroud came off the bench to replace Karim Benzema. He scored twice in seven minutes to seal a dominant win for the reigning world champions.

The game was one-sided, as Didier Deschamps opted for a full-strength starting XI, despite a showdown with Germany in the Euros next Tuesday. With Kylian Mbappe, Griezmann and Benzema starting in the attack, Bulgaria spent most of the time defending their goal.

It was pretty much a flawless performance from Les Blues, who had 70% possession in the game and recorded as many as 26 shots on goal. The attackers found it very easy to get the ball into the final third. However, a defense by numbers tactic and Daniel Naumov's smart saves meant Bulgaria were beaten just three times in the game.

There was nothing to take away from the visiting side after a 3-0 defeat but France's confidence ahead of the EURO 2020 looked sky-high. The only concerning fact from the game for the home side was a knee injury to Benzema, who had to be replaced in the 41st minute.

As France end their warm-up for the upcoming tournament with a commanding win, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Antoine Greizmann as sharp as ever for the France National team

Antoine Griezmann was on target yet again for France and it seems the all-white jersey brings out the best in him. In the game, France were able to move the ball with ease and plenty of chances were being created but they always came up short with the final touch.

While France were assured of scoring a goal in the first half, it took an acrobatic overhead kick from Griezmann to break the deadlock.

The Barcelona forward has scored four goals in the last five games across all competitions and has been a reliant servant of the national side.

#4 Olivier Giroud shows his class with a quick-fire brace

While everyone is happy with the inclusion of Karim Benzema in the squad for the Euros, France also have one of the best finishers in the box across Europe in Olivier Giroud.

Benzema had to be taken off early with an injury, which paved the way for the Chelsea star to step up onto the field in the 41st minute, way earlier than usual. While he took his time to adjust on the pitch, his instincts in the box came in handy in the second half. He doubled France's lead with the slightest of touches to direct Benjamin Pavard's cross into the back of the net.

Olivier Giroud is now five goals away from equalling Thierry Henry's record (51) as the man with the most goals scored for France.



The second goal was also in similar fashion, this time two substitutes in Ben Yedder and Giroud combined. The Chelsea target man guided Ben Yedder's cross home.

