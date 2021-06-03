France 3-0 Wales: 5 Talking Points as European Champions cruise to victory | International Friendlies 2021

France and Wales locked horns at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, as the two sides stepped up their preparations for the European Championships later this month. Didier Deschamps named a strong starting XI and his players rewarded him with an impressive display, as they recorded a 3-0 win on Karim Benzema's return to the side.

The Real Madrid striker made his first appearance for France in five years after a long hiatus due to disciplinary reasons and endured an eventful night up front for the hosts. Benzema had a close-range header saved by Danny Ward and looked lively as ever, as Les Bleus started the game on the front foot.

Wales stood their ground in the opening exchanges but fizzled out after an impressive start, with Neco Williams' handball and eventual sending off proving to be a decisive moment in the game. Benzema stepped up from the spot for the resulting spot-kick, but his effort was brilliantly saved by Ward.

However, France took the lead through Kylian Mbappe, who reacted quickest to nod the ball home from close range after another fine save from the Wales goalkeeper.

The reigning European champions took control of the game in the second half through a stunning goal from Antoine Griezmann, whose left-footed shot riffled into the top corner after a clever flick from Mbappe. Ousmane Dembele put the icing on the cake with a late goal, as Wales failed to recover after going a man down in the first half.

On that note, here are five talking points from a routine victory for Les Bleus at home.

#5 Wales were hard done by a harsh red card decision

Neco Williams clearly handled the ball from close range, but the Liverpool man couldn't do much to get his arms out of the way of Benzema's effort. A penalty was awarded upon consultation with the VAR, but the referee's decision to hand Williams his marching order was a harsh one.

You could say justice prevailed, as France missed the resulting penalty. However, Les Bleus made the man advantage count and piled on the pressure to take control of the game after Williams' sending off.

#4 Danny Ward takes his chance with an assured display

Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward got his chance between the sticks and produced an eye-catching display despite ending up on the losing side. He denied Benzema from close range in the opening exchanges and topped it off by thwarting the Real Madrid striker again in the first half, this time from the penalty spot.

What a save Danny Ward 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿pic.twitter.com/7LPmttBXKz — Welsh Fan Zone TV 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshFanZoneTV) June 2, 2021

Ward made a series of impressive saves either side of half-time and commanded the six-yard box with aplomb. If he starts against Albania on Saturday and continues his rich vein of form, the former Liverpool man is likely to be Wales' first-choice goalkeeper at Euro 2020.

