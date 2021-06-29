France 3-3 Switzerland (4-5 on penalties): Player ratings as Les Bleus suffer shock knockout stage exit against Switzerland

World champions France became the latest heavyweight side to be knocked out of Euro 2020 following a 5-3 defeat on penalties against Switzerland.

Following in the footsteps of Spain’s 5-3 (AET) win over Croatia earlier in the day, Les Blues and the Swiss served up another enthralling affair in Bucharest.

France progressed to the Euro 2020 Round of 16 after topping Group F with five points from three matches. They finished a point above both Germany and Portugal. Meanwhile, Switzerland were one of the four best third-placed teams to secure a place in the knock-out stages. They picked up four points from their three Group A matches which saw them finish level on points with Austria and five behind Italy.

The game sparked to life in the opening quarter of an hour when Haris Seferovic rose highest in the box to head home Steven Zuber’s pinpoint delivery. Underdogs Switzerland had taken a shock lead against the Euro 2016 finalists.

Ricardo Rodriguez was then handed a glorious opportunity to double his side’s lead from the penalty spot in the 55th minute. But the Swiss defender saw his effort saved by Hugo Lloris.

Quick-fire goals from Karim Benzema moments later turned the game on its head. Paul Pogba followed it up with a long-range stunner to put France in the driving seat.

However, the game wasn't done just yet. Seferovic was at it again in the 81st minute as he dragged his side back into the contest with a well-taken header. There was more drama to come as Mario Gavranovic completed the Swiss comeback with a fierce drive in the final minute of normal time.

After a largely uninspiring extra time period, the clash went to penalties. Switzerland ran out 5-4 winners after Kylian Mbappe suffered the agony of missing the decisive penalty.

France Player Ratings

Hugo Lloris - 7/10

The Tottenham shot-stopper put in a solid shift between the sticks for France. He kept his side in the game as saved Rodríguez's 55th-minute penalty to prevent the Swedish side from going two goals up. The magnitude of Lloris's save was immediately felt as France scored twice quickly after to take the lead.

Benjamin Pavard - 5.5/10

Playing as a wing-back, the Bayern Munich man struggled in the first half. He grew into the game in the second half as France switched to a back four but gave away a needless penalty after hacking down Steven Zuber in the box.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

Despite struggling at times against Switzerland's attacking duo of Breel Embolo and Seferovic, the Real Madrid defender put in a solid defensive performance. He finished the game with a team-high seven clearances, two tackles and one interception.

Clement Lenglet - 5/10

Lenglet put in a decent shift for Les Bleus in his first start in the competition. He was hooked off at the start of the second half, however, as France went in search of an equalizer. Lenglet finished the game with four clearances and two interceptions.

Presnel Kimpembe - 5.5/10

The Paris Saint-Germain defender was a solid partner for Varane at the heart of the defense. However, he was easily beaten by a crafty piece of skill from Mario Gavranovic which led to Switzerland's equalizer.

Paul Pogba - 7.5/10

He was France's best player in the game. Pogba was neat and tidy in possession and dictated the pace and tempo in midfield. The Manchester United star added to an excellent performance by scoring a stunner from distance to hand France a two-goal lead.

N'Golo Kante - 6/10

The Chelsea man was uncharacteristically quiet in the game as France were often outplayed in midfield. Regardless, he put in an industrious performance, popping up all over the pitch and diving to win the ball back. He finished the game with one tackle won and was dribbled past twice.

Adrien Rabiot - 5/10

Rabiot once again struggled to perform in an unfamiliar wing-back position. He was often easily beaten by the Swiss attackers down the left wing and offered next to nothing going forward.

Antoine Griezmann - 7/10

Griezmann was one of his side's better players on the night prior to his substitution for Moussa Sissoko. The Barcelona forward served as the perfect link between attack and midfield and also helped set up Benzema's second goal.

Karim Benzema - 8/10

Benzema brought his side back on level terms with a tidy finish after some good footwork. He was then on hand again seconds later to give his side the lead from close range. The Real Madrid frontman eventually made way for Olivier Giroud in extra time.

Kylian Mbappe - 4.5/10

The PSG superstar endured another disappointing Euro 2020 outing as he failed to find the back of the net once again. Mbappe missed a glorious chance to give his side the lead in extra-time before missing the crucial spot kick that decided the game.

Player ratings for France Substitutes

Kingley Coman - 6/10

Coman came on for Lenglet at half-time and was a bright spark down France's left-hand channel. The winger was denied what would have been the game-winner by the woodwork in additional time.

Olivier Giroud - 6/10

Giroud was summoned by Didier Deschamps in the 94th minute as France pushed for a winner in extra time. The Chelsea forward almost rewarded his manager but for a wonderful save by Yann Sommer. He converted his penalty in the shootout.

Marcus Thuram - 5/10

The 23-year-old was handed his first outing of the tournament as he replaced Kingsley Coman in the final 10 minutes of extra time. Thuram showed flashes of brilliance without necessarily making any real impact.

Moussa Sissoko - 5/10

The Tottenham man struggled to influence the game on the right flank after replacing Griezmann with two minutes remaining on the clock.

