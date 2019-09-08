France 4-1 Albania: 5 Talking Points

Kingsley Coman scored a brace for France in their 4-1 win

A very different France line-up greeted Albania on the pitch at the Stade De France. Most changes enforced upon Didier Deschamps by a growing injury list, but France were able to earn a home win in a fairly easy encounter against a docile Albania.

Kingsley Coman's early goal gave France the early impetus they needed to kickstart the game. It allowed them to pile on the pressure and invite Albania to try and win the ball back while moving them around.

When Giroud added to the scoresheet, it came as no surprise. But considering that Albania were sitting deep for most of the game, the big striker had too much space to pick his spot from Lucas Hernandez's cross. The left-back was involved in another incident not long after as he was brought down in the box and won the penalty that Antoine Griezmann missed.

Coman got his second on the other side of half-time getting on the end of a cross and applying a smart finish to bag his brace. The man who would replace him, Lille's Jonathan Ikone, scored France's last goal of the game.

With the tie more or less already lost, France gave away an unfortunate penalty as Hugo Lloris brought down Sokol Cikalleshi in the box and the Albanian stepped up to convert from the spot to round off the 4-1 scoreline with Albania's first shot on target.

Here, we have a look at some of the major talking points of the game.

#1. France's strength in depth

Thomas Lemar impressed in the middle of the park

Deschamps picked the best of a group of players available to him after accounting for a large number of absences. The likes of Thomas Lemar, Kingsley Coman, and Corentin Tolisso getting their chance to impress in the absence of Paul Pogba, Tanguy Ndombele, and Kylian Mbappe.

The whole team stepped up in the absence of these big names to throw their names in the ring for future consideration.

The level of players in this French squad is ridiculous not only in quality but the number of absolute ballers on the bench. They're also a young set of players on whom France can depend for many years to come.

