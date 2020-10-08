France 7-1 Ukraine: Player ratings for Les Blues as they ran riot against Andriy Shevchenko's men | International Friendly

France put seven goals past Ukraine in an international friendly at the Stade De France on Wednesday.

Olivier Giroud, who was named as captain for the game, celebrated his 100th cap with a brace. In the process, the 34-year-old surpassed Michael Platini's goal tally for France as he scored his 42nd goal for the national team.

Other players who registered their names on the score-sheet were Eduardo Camavinga, Corentin Tolisso, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, Viktor Tsygankov grabbed a consolation goal for Ukraine.

Didier Deschamps' men dominated the proceedings from the start of the game and did not give Ukraine any chance of settling into the tie.

Here's how each player fared for France national team:

France Player Ratings

Corentin Tolisso celebrates after scoring a goal for France

Steve Mandanda- 7/10

Steve Mandanda was a spectator for the majority of the first half as the visitors failed to cause any sort of trouble upfront. The Marseille keeper was tested only once or twice in the opening half as he did well to keep Ruslan Malinovskiy's attempts out.

Benjamin Pavard- 6/10

Benjamin Pavard did not have much defending to do but threatened every time he pulled clear. The Bavarian defender combined well with Giroud, Griezmann and Aouar upfront and exploited the space left behind by Ukraine's backline.

Dayot Upamecano- 6/10

Dayot Upamecano put in an authoritative performance for France as he bullied away Ukraine's forward line for the majority of the first half. The 21-year-old was quick to neutralise any threat and regain possession to drift the attack on the opposite end of the pitch.

Clement Lenglet- 7/10

Clement Lenglet put in a great shift for France and did not place a foot wrong for the entirety of the game. The Barcelona defender was unbeatable in the heart of the defence and displayed great leadership as he was in complete control of the back-line.

Lucas Digne- 6/10

Lucas Digne had a decent game. He was scarcely troubled by the visitors and did not have much to do throughout the game. Digne did well going forward as he provided a channel on the wing and put in some delicious crosses for the forwards.

Eduardo Camavinga- 7/10

Eduardo Camavinga had a memorable night as he scored his first international goal on his full debut to open the scoring for France. The youngster pounced on a loose ball to finish it off with a beautiful overhead kick. With his goal, he became the second-youngest goalscorer in the history of France football.

Corentin Tolisso- 7/10

Corentin Tolisso put in a firm performance as he was instrumental in every attack upfront. The Bayern Munich star set up Giroud for his first goal of the night and then went to score a fantastic goal to cap off his wonderful display. Tolisso created 4 chances for his side.

Steven N'Zonzi- 7/10

Steven N'Zonzi orchestrated play for Didier Deschamps' men quite well. The Rennes midfielder successfully set the tempo of the game with his ball distribution. N'Zonzi succeeded in foiling most of the threats posed by the visitors and became a focal point for transition between the attackers and the defenders.

Anthony Martial- 6/10

Although Anthony Martial did not have any goals to show for the night, he had his moments. He threatened the visitors with his blistering pace and quick acceleration throughout his time on the pitch. He was a constant threat upfront and was quite instrumental in the build-up for the first goal.

Houssem Aouar- 7/10

Houssem Aouar is one of the most exciting youngsters in football right now, and he proved it with his performance against Ukraine. The Lyon starlet exploited the space abandoned by the visitors to combine well with Martial and Giroud, causing all kinds of problem for Andriy Shevchenko's men.

Olivier Giroud- 8/10

100 caps for Giroud, he gets two, Les Bleus get 7! And the win...#FRAUKR #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/KJWiHWWwQi — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) October 7, 2020

Olivier Giroud was the man of the night as he bagged a brace for France. The Chelsea forward scored a stunner to open his account and quickly grabbed his second goal by capitalising on a lousy clearance from George Buschan to put France up by 3 goals. The 34-year-old was a constant threat high up the pitch.

Substitutes

Kylian Mbappe scored a late goal for France

Kylian Mbappe- 7/10

Kylian Mbappe continued his blistering form as he scored one late goal in the second half. The Paris Saint-Germain talisman finished off the brilliant goal after he bamboozled Ukraine's back-line with his scintillating pace.

Raphael Varane- 7/10

Raphael Varane put in a solid display. The Real Madrid defender dealt with Ukraine's front-line with ease and contributed well in the build-up.

Mike Maignan- 6/10

Mike Maignan could not have done to much to keep Viktor Tsyhankov's brilliant effort out. Apart from that, he was not troubled much by the visitors.

Antoine Griezmann- 7/10

Antoine Griezmann may not be scoring much for FC Barcelona but he continued his fine form for Les Blues by scoring a goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Paul Pogba- 6/10

Paul Pogba did not have much impact on the game as his side were already cruising by the time he came on.

Wissam Ben Yedder- 7/10

Wissam Ben Yedder came on in the 74th minute for Giroud and made a long-lasting impression. The AS Monaco forward grabbed a brace of assists as he set up Mbappe and Griezmann for France's sixth and seventh goal of the night.