France in battle against Uruguay and history

Ilian Antonov 06 Jul 2018, 17:30 IST

Will Luis Suarez cover back his childhood friend Cavani?

A prediction for the match between Uruguay - France is extremely difficult to make. Now I will tell you why. The French team is the favorite on paper and according to the bookmakers. The odds for their victory, however, are very high - around and above 2.00. At the moment, the odds keep dropping down because of the news of the Cavani injury. Les Bleus play extremely hard against Uruguay.

As a matter of fact, La Celeste has never lost to this opponent - they have 3 wins and 4 draws, conceding only 2 goals at all. The Sky Blues, together with Brazil, are the teams that have just conceded 1 goal in the World Cup for all 4 games until now. It is a fact, that the French experience difficulty in scoring goals.

Despite the presence of so many stars, France finished their qualification group with 18 goals scored. By this indicator, they only outpaced Iceland from all group leaders in the Europe zone. France scored only 3 goals in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup. Minimal wins over Peru and Australia, followed by the expected draw with Denmark, provided the team with the first position in the group. However, the fans are not impressed with their performance so far. Even the loud victory over weak Argentina was about to slip out of the team.

Uruguay is likely to be without its big star, Edison Cavani, but that will give Luis Suarez more courage in front. Christian Stuani is likely to replace El Matador. Girona's footballer is not a random name. During the season, he scored 23 goals in the Spanish La Liga. Stuani certainly remembers his two goals during the visit to Real Madrid.

Uruguay may not be the favorite for the match against France, but they are two-time world champions from the long past. The defense of the team is very stable, Muslera seems to have locked his net for the World Cup.

Uruguay's strong defense, coupled with the problems with goals scored by France, makes me think that the match will end in a draw at the regular time. Both will not want to risk unnecessarily at this stage. It is interesting that since September, Uruguay has recorded three draws, all with a score of 0:0. With France for the same period, the draws are 4, with two being goalless. And the most interesting detail - as I mentioned, the two teams have met up 7 times. The draws in these matches are 4, all of them finished 0-0!