France Olympic Soccer team roster 2021 | Tokyo Olympics

France are back in action with another international tournament as they battle it out with other footballing nations for a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Les Bleus have one of the strongest youth setups in world football at the moment and go into the competition as one of the favourites.

France did not do particularly well at Euro 2020 and crashed out in the Round of 16 despite starting the tournament with the odds on their side. The European heavyweights have named a strong squad for the Olympics and could view this competition as a shot at some much-needed redemption.

For a footballing nation that has reached the pinnacle of international football on multiple occasions, France has only managed to win one gold medal at the Olympics. Les Bleus last won the prestigious competition with an exceptional squad in 1984 and their successors will be intent on proving their mettle this year.

The French national team has grown in stature in recent years and the country's robust youth academies have given the team an array of talented starlets. Sylvain Ripoll has done an excellent job with France's youth teams and has a point to prove with the side this month.

France Soccer team roster for Tokyo Olympics 2021

France have an excellent squad

Goalkeepers

Paul Bernardoni, Stefan Bajic, Dimitry Bertaud

Defenders

Melvin Bard, Anthony Caci, Ismael Doukoure, Pierre Kalulu, Clement Michelin, Timothee Pembele, Modibo Sagnan

Midfielders

Alexis Beka Beka, Jeremy Gelin, Enzo Le Fee, Teji Savanier, Florian Thauvin, Lucas Tousart

Forwards

Andre-Pierre Gignac, Randal Kolo Muani, Isaac Lihadji, Nathanael Mbuku, Arnaud Nordin

Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin of Tigres have made France's squad for the Olympics 🏅 pic.twitter.com/rTerHas5Dr — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) June 25, 2021

France have named a lethal attacking line-up for the Olympics with the likes of Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin included in the squad. Teenage sensation Nathanael Mbuku has also been drafted into the setup and will look to seize the initiative this summer.

Pierre Kalulu has been impressive for AC Milan over the past year and will likely play alongside the likes of Melvin Bard and Clement Michelin in France's defence. Paul Bernadoni has improved with Angers and is set to guard his team's goal at the Olympics.

With Thauvin playing a more creative role, the onus will be on Lucas Tousart to keep the French midfield metronome ticking. Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has not been included in the squad this year.

