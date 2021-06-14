France pushing the self-destruct button with Olivier Giroud-Kylian Mbappe feud

Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud will represent France at the UEFA European Championship this summer. The Blues are considered favourites by many and will constantly be under the media lens on the field. But aside from football, it seems we also need to gear up for some drama off the field from the French camp, with the aforementioned duo at the heart of proceedings.

It all began when Didier Deschamps' men took on Bulgaria in a friendly match recently. The French side outclassed their opponents and came out on top with a 3-0 victory. Despite scoring a brace in the game, Olivier Giroud accused some of his teammates of not passing the ball to him.

That comment didn't sit well with many. Mbappe was reportedly his prime target. The Paris Saint Germain winger later came out to confirm that there was a disagreement between the two players. Mbappe also admitted that he was affected by Giroud's statements. In a nutshell, there's fire on the mountain and this will surely need some quenching.

Kylian Mbappe has claimed Olivier Giroud's public criticism of his France team-mates following their Euro 2020 warm-up win over Bulgaria has affected the forward's preparations for the tournament. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 13, 2021

Filled with quality in every area of the pitch, this French team certainly has what it takes to go all the way and make history at the European championship this year. Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, N'Golo Kante, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez are just some of the world class players France have at their disposal.

Despite being spoilt by world-class options all over the pitch, Deschamps' men still need to get themselves together as a team. Individual quality alone won't bring them the title, which is why stand-offs such as the one involving Mbappe and Giroud could become a cause for concern in a star-studded side.

Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud's feud could hurt France at the Euros

Both attackers were crucial to France's 2018 World Cup victory and linked up quite well. It would be a shame if disagreements between Mbappe and Giroud seeped into France's gameplay and affected their performance in the final third.

Giroud and Mbappe (centre) celebrate France's 2018 FIFA World Cup win

An unnecessary competition could also emanate from there. The risk that often comes with a team overburdened with individual quality like France is that players who are expected to work together to help their side achieve success could place themselves over the collective lot and hamper the team's progress.

The feud could also spread to other members of the squad. According to rumors, Giroud isn't happy with the return of Karim Benzema to the national team. It is believed he feels his place in the starting lineup is under threat now that the Real Madrid striker is back in the fold.

Karim Benzema is BACK in the France squad 💪



The Real Madrid forward has been named in the 26-man panel for Euro 2020 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/CVb6QzDUPH — Goal (@goal) May 18, 2021

There is a rising feeling that minor disagreements could build up and lead to a split dressing room if not dealt with properly. This would in turn cast a huge cloud over their chances in the tournament. France already face a difficult start to this year's Euros after being grouped with Portugal and Germany, which will require them to be on their toes from Matchday 1.

It is important for Deschamps and his team to curb this issue before it emanates into something bigger. Immediate steps must be taken to restore normalcy in the French camp. As it stands, France seem to already have a finger on the self-destruct button. Cooling the tension between Mbappe and Giroud is the only way out.

