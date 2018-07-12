France's top 5 players at the 2018 FIFA World Cup so far

2018 FIFA World Cup

France reached their third World Cup final in history and is aiming to take the trophy home for the second time ever. Since their European success in 1984 with Michel Platini, France won the World Cup in 1998 at home soil, went on to win the Euros in 2000 over Italy, and ultimately had an extraordinary runner-up effort in Germany in 2006.

With constant disappointments from 2008 to 2016, including a good performance in Brazil 2014 and a heartbreaking loss to Portugal at home in the Euro 2016 final, France arrived in Russia with one thing in mind: taking the trophy home.

Six players in the current squad played in the 2014 World Cup when France reached the quarter finals and lost 1-0 to Germany, who went on to win the tournament. After four years, younger players joined the team with the same coach, Didier Deschamps.

France had a great run from the group stage to the final. They faced Australia, Peru, and Denmark in the group, earning seven points. Then, France defeated Argentina 4-3 with a brilliant offensive effort, especially from Kylian Mbappé, who scored a brace and provoked a penalty.

In the quarter finals, they faced Uruguay. Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane opened the score with a header in the first half, and Griezmann sealed the deal thanks to a mistake by Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

The semi-final match put Belgium in France's road to glory. Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti connected with a Griezmann corner kick and scored the lone goal in the Blues' victory over their European rivals.

Let's take a look to France's top 5 players from the tournament.

5) Hugo Lloris / Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris

France's defence has allowed four goals in the World Cup, and its success starts with the captain and the leading voice in goal. Hugo Lloris is playing his third World Cup with France, and his position in goalkeeping duties has been undisputed for 10 years.

Lloris has been an integral part of France's current success in Russia. In France's six matches, Lloris took part in five and conceded four goals, and three of those came in the 4-3 win over Argentina, the other one a penalty in France's 2-1 debut over Australia.

Lloris big moment in the tournament came versus Uruguay in the quarter finals. France took the lead thanks to Varane, but Uruguay tried to equalize the match to stop feeling the pressure of the score.

From a setpiece, Uruguay's special tool, Uruguayan defender Martín Cáceres connected a header, forcing Lloris to make one of the biggest saves of the tournament, to preserve France's lead, which paved the way to a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

The semi-finals match started with Belgium putting pressure on the French side. Lloris was again brilliant to prevent France's defence to suffer the Belgian attack.

The French goalkeeper saved a shot by Tottenham's defender Jan Vertonghen and cleared the danger for his side. France went on to win the match and reach its third final spot in the last 20 years (six World Cups tournaments).

Lloris ranks first in fewer goals conceded by goalkeepers who reached the semi-final, tied with Croatia's Danijel Subašić.