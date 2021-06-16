Euro 2020: Mats Hummel's own goal gives France a crucial victory over Germany

Mats Hummels' own goal proved to be decisive as France made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Germany.

After a slow first 10 minutes, both sides ramped up the intensity of the game with a flurry of attacks. France were arguably the better of the two sides during the opening minutes of the match and had the better chances.

The pressure resulted in the opening goal of the game as Lucas Hernandez's cross was smashed into his own net by Mats Hummels. Germany tried to get back into the game but couldn't create a clear goalscoring opportunity against a resolute French defense in the first-half.

Joachim Low's men made an electric start to the second-half and dominated the proceedings from the get-go. But despite their domination, the Germans failed to test Hugo Lloris' goal. The best opportunity for Die Mannschaft fell to Serge Gnabry, but the Bayern Munich winger skied the ball over the crossbar.

Didier Deschamps' side looked to have doubled their lead through Kylian Mbappe's wonderful strike into the bottom corner, but the goal was waved off for offside. Another brilliant goal from the French side appeared to have put the game to bed, but Mbappe was again caught offside after he squared the ball to Karim Benzema who passed the ball into the back of the net.

Next up for France is Hungary on Saturday, while Germany will take on reigning champions Portugal in what promises to be an intriguing clash between the two star-studded sides.

Majestic Paul Pogba produces a man-of-the-match performance for France against Germany

France midfielder Paul Pogba produced a majestic display in midfield against Germany

Paul Pogba played a pivotal role in France's narrow victory over Germany. The Manchester United midfielder ran the show for Les Bleus from midfield and played a crucial role in their only goal.

His exquisite long-range pass from the outside of the boot found Lucas Hernandez, whose powerful cross was deflected into the back of his own net by Mats Hummels. The 28-year-old made 12 recoveries and won 13 duels during the 90 minutes against Germany.

Pogba rose to the occasion and produced a man-of-the-match performance against arguably one of the best midfields in world football.

