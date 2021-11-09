France U21 vs Armenia U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

France U21 and Armenia U21 will battle for three points in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-0 away victory over Serbia U21 last month. Amine Adli, Amine Gouiri and Ryan Cherki all got on the scoresheet for Les Bleuets.

Armenia U21 fell to a 2-1 defeat against North Macedonia U21 on home turf. Narek Grigoryan's 90th-minute strike proved to be mere consolation for the hosts.

France currently lead the way at the summit of Group H with 10 points from four matches so far. Armenia occupy the other end of the spectrum with just three points to their name.

France U21 vs Armenia U21 Head-to-Head

France have beaten Armenia in each of their four meetings at this stage with an aggregate scoreline of 15-3.

This will be their first clash since a qualifier for the 2015 Uefa Euro U-21 Championship in November 2013. Anthony Martial and Sebastian Haller added to Florian Thauvin's hat-trick to inspire a 6-0 home win for France six years ago.

The hosts are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, while Armenia U21 have lost three matches on the bounce.

France U21 form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Armenia U21 form guide: L-L-L-W-L

France U21 vs Armenia U21 Team News

France U21

Eduardo Camavinga and captain William Saliba are all part of France's star-studded squad to dispute the qualifiers.

Sam @Afcsammmm Deschamps on not selecting Saliba: “It is is because the France Espoir (U21) team has big objectives ahead and Saliba is the captain, they need him. Deschamps on not selecting Saliba: “It is is because the France Espoir (U21) team has big objectives ahead and Saliba is the captain, they need him. https://t.co/bzVGQZjKoH

Nice duo Melvin Bard and Amini Gouiri pulled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Melvin Bard, Amine Gouiri

Suspension: None

Armenia

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

France U21 vs Armenia U21 Predicted XI

France U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Illan Meslier (GK); Benoit Badiashile, William Saliba, Pierre Kalulu, Adrien Truffert; Maxence Caqueret, Eduardo Camavinga, Sofiane Diop; Rayan Cherki, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Mohamed-Ali Cho

Armenia U21 Predicted XI (5-4-1): Harutyun Melkonyan (GK); Erik Piloyan, Erjanik Ghubasaryan, Anthony Kazaryan, Karen Muradyan, Volodya Samsonyan; Narek Aghasaryan, Aram Khamoyan, Mikayel Mirzoyan, Zhirayr Shagoyan; Armen Hovhannisyan

France U21 vs Armenia U21 Prediction

Armenia are likely to sit back and defend deep in order to neutralize the threat of the hosts. But it might be ineffective against a star-studded French side with several proven players at the highest level.

The home side are overwhelming favorites to secure maximum points. We are backing Sylvain Ripoll's side to cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: France U21 4-0 Armenia U21

Edited by Vishal Subramanian