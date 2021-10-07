France U21 vs Ukraine U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

France U21 and Ukraine U21 will battle for three points in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a shock 1-1 draw away to the Faroe Islands U21 last month.

Amine Gouri scored in the eighth minute to seemingly put Les Bleuets on their way to victory but Steffan Lokin scored in the second half to give his side an unlikely point.

Ukraine were 2-1 victors over Armenia U21 on home turf. Dmytro Kryskiv and Mykhailo Mudryk scored in either half to help their side secure all three points.

That victory helped the Eastern Europeans move into top spot in Group H, having secured maximum points from two matches. France U21 are two points and one spot below them.

France U21 vs Ukraine U21 Head-to-Head

Draws have been the most frequent result between the two sides, with four of their seven clashes ending in stalemates.

France have two wins to their name, while Ukraine were victorious on just one occasion.

The win came in their most recent meeting when an injury-time goal by Sergiy Vakulenko gave Ukraine a 1-0 home win in September 2016.

France U21 form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Ukraine U21 form guide: W-W-D-L-L

France U21 vs Ukraine U21 Team News

France U21

Coach Sylvain Ripoll called up 23 players for the games against Ukraine and Serbia. Players with top-flight experience like Illan Meslier, Pierre Kalulu and Eduardo Camavinga have been included.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ukraine U21

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

France U21 vs Ukraine U21 Predicted XI

France U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Illan Meslier (GK); Melvin Bard, William Saliba, Pierre Kalulu, Adrien Truffert; Maxence Caqueret, Eduardo Camavinga, Sofiane Diop; Amine Gouiri, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Mohamed-Ali Cho

Ukraine U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kyrylo Fesyun (GK); Oleksandr Drambayev, Denys Kuzyk, Nazariy Muravskyi, Ihor Snurnitsyn; Danylo Alefirenko, Arseniy Batahov, Danylo Kravchuk; Danylo Sikan, Vladyslav Supriaha, Vladyslav Vanat

France U21 vs Ukraine U21 Prediction

France have superior players in their ranks and are also favorites to triumph on home turf. However, Ukraine are no pushovers and can give the hosts a run for their money.

Given the ability of both sides, chances are bound to be created at both ends and goals could flow in the game. We are backing France to secure a narrow victory without a clean sheet.

Prediction: France U21 2-1 Ukraine U21

