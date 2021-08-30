France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

France take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Stade de la Meinau in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

Les Bleus suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Euros at the hands of Switzerland and will be looking to bounce back from that performance.

However, the reigning world champions have been impressive in the World Cup qualifiers. France were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in their group opener.

However, they picked up a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan in their subsequent outing, before beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 in the reverse of Wednesday's game.

Didier Deschamps' men currently sit top of Group D, four points above second-placed Ukraine.

Bosnia and Herzegovina failed to pick up their first win in the qualifiers after they lost 1-0 against Monday’s hosts in the reverse fixture.

This followed a thrilling 2-2 draw against Finland in their group opener. The Dragons are currently tied on one point with rock-bottom Kazakhstan, albeit with a game in hand.

France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the sides. France have been imperious in their previous five meetings, claiming three wins and two draws. Bosnia and Herzegovina are yet to taste victory against France.

France Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Bosnia and Herzegovina Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-L

France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News

France

Didier Deschamps has called up a 23-man squad for their upcoming qualifiers, including Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema. Olivier Giroud is a surprise omission from the squad, while Aurelien Tchouameni, Theo Hernandez, Jordan Veretout and Moussa Diaby have been handed their first national team call-ups.

N’Golo Kante is a doubt for the game after picking up an ankle injury in Chelsea’s game against Liverpool.

Injured: None

Doubtful: N’Golo Kante

Suspended: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia have named a 25-man squad including skipper Edin Dzeko, Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic and Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez, Leo Dubois; Paul Pogba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ibrahim Šehić, Sead Kolašinac, Eldar Ćivić, Siniša Saničanin; Gojko Cimirot, Miralem Pjanić, Amer Gojak, Stjepan Lončar, Rade Krunić; Edin Džeko, Ermedin Demirović

France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

France will be looking to grab a statement win following their disappointing exit from the European Championship. They boast a significantly stronger and more experienced crop of players and we are expecting France to put that to good use to claim all three points.

Prediction: France 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

