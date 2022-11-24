France vs Denmark Head-to-Head Stats and numbers you need to know before Match 23 of FIFA World Cup 2022

France are set to play Denmark at the Stadium 974 on Saturday in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

France come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Graham Arnold's Australia in their last group-stage game. Goals from Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and a brace from AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud sealed the win for Didier Deschamps' France. Adelaide United attacker Craig Goodwin scored the goal for Australia.

Denmark, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Jalel Kadri's Tunisia in their last group-stage game. The Danes dominated possession and had more shots on target, but were unable to find the net.

France vs Denmark Head-to-Head Stats

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, France hold the advantage. They have won eight games, lost six and drawn two.

France form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Denmark form guide: D-W-L-W-L

France vs Denmark: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

France's incredible talent pool has been well-covered over the years. Few were surprised to see them lift the World Cup in 2018, and they are once again among the favorites. It is hard to think of any other country that can replace players of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante's caliber with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, two of the best young footballers in the world.

The major star among the star-studded French side is Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old has not had one bad season domestically in his career so far. This time around, in 13 league starts for Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe has made 14 goal contributions.

Olivier Giroud was consigned to the shadows following the return of Karim Benzema to the national team setup. Benzema withdrew from the World Cup squad due to an injury, and Giroud has once again shown his capabilities. His brace against Australia saw him become his nation's all-time top goalscorer alongside Thierry Henry. The 36-year-old has eight goal contributions in nine starts for AC Milan in Serie A.

Follows Benzema, Nkunku, Kanté, Paul Pogba, Maignan and Kimpembé as injuried players for France. France defender Lucas Hernandez has torn his ACL — he is out of the World Cup and his 22/23 season is over.Follows Benzema, Nkunku, Kanté, Paul Pogba, Maignan and Kimpembé as injuried players for France. France defender Lucas Hernandez has torn his ACL — he is out of the World Cup and his 22/23 season is over. 🚨🇫🇷 #WorldCup2022 #Qatar2022Follows Benzema, Nkunku, Kanté, Paul Pogba, Maignan and Kimpembé as injuried players for France. https://t.co/FBnRAwYwgT

For Denmark, it is hard to look past Manchester United's Christian Eriksen and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield. Both are regular starters at club level, with Eriksen registering four assists in the league so far.

Mikkel Damsgaard enjoyed a good Euro 2020. He joined Brentford from Sampdoria in the summer, amid high expectations. The 22-year-old has only made one league start so far though, and has failed to make a goal contribution. Damsgaard is incredibly young, but a good World Cup will surely act as a catalyst for a strong second half of the season.

France will be the favorites to win this game.

