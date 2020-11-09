France vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

France are set to welcome Finland to the Stade de France on Wednesday in an international friendly fixture.

France come into this game following a 2-1 win over Croatia last month in the UEFA Nations League.

Goals from Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann secured a narrow win for France. CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic scored the consolation goal for Croatia.

Finland, on the other hand, beat Republic of Ireland 1-0 last month in the UEFA Nations League. A goal from Augsburg midfielder Fredrik Jensen in the second half was enough to seal the victory for Finland.

France vs Finland Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two countries, France hold an overwhelming advantage, having won all eight games.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2013, when France beat Finland 3-0.

Goals from then-Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, and an own goal from defender Joona Toivio secured the win for the French.

France form guide: W-W-D-W

Advertisement

Finland form guide: W-L-W-W

France vs Finland Team News

France will be without Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir, who is out with an injury. Manager Didier Deschamps has named a strong squad, with Borussia Monchengladbach winger Marcus Thuram handed his first call-up.

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy, RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Rennes midfield sensation Eduardo Camavinga have all been left out.

Injured: Nabil Fekir

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Finland have no known issues. Brentford attacker Marcus Forss and Pafos midfielder Onni Valakari could be handed their debut caps. Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki and Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky have been called up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France vs Finland Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mike Maignan, Benjamin Pavard, Kurt Zouma, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Digne, Moussa Sissoko, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Anthony Martial, Kingsley Coman

26 joueurs appelés par Didier Deschamps pour les 3 matchs de novembre avec une 1ère convocation pour Marcus Thuram ! 🙌 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/1deg87NL88 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 5, 2020

Finland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lukas Hradecky, Albin Granlund, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Jere Uronen, Pyry Soiri, Glen Kamara, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo

Advertisement

France vs Finland Prediction

France have an incredible assortment of talent all across the field. Manager Deschamps has an envious roster to choose from, with talents like Lille winger Jonathan Ikone and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele left out as well.

Finland, on the other hand, will rely on Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki to lead the line. Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara will have a tough task on his hands in this match, alongside Union Berlin striker Joel Pohjanpalo.

France will be the favorites to win this game, and Finland will have to be extremely efficient and at their very best in order to upset the odds.

Prediction: France 3-0 Finland

Also Read: 10 best number 11s of all time in football