France vs Germany: 5 players to watch out for | EURO 2020

Reigning world champions France will open their Euro 2020 campaign against Germany at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. The competition is Joachim Low's final tournament in charge of Die Mannschaft, with his former assistant Hansi Flick to take over the reins of the team after Euro 2020.

Perched in a tough Group F, also called the 'Group of Death', France and Germany will face stiff competition from reigning champions Portugal and Hungary. Considering that only the top two teams will advance to the knockouts, both France and Germany will look to start their campaigns with a win.

France are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, while Germany endured a surprise defeat to North Macedonia in April. In the last meeting between the two teams, France rode on an Antoine Griezmann brace to beat Germany 2-1.

On that note, let's take a look at five players from either team to watch out for in this game.

#5 N'Golo Kante (France)

N'Golo Kante is a favourite to start for France.

After winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, French midfielder N'Golo Kante was singled out for praise by many, including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. The 71-year-old said:

"Before he won the ball, and he made a good pass, he was an exceptional ball winner. I say an exceptional ball-winner because he wins decisive balls without making a foul. But he is now capable of running with the ball and make a good pass in the final third. That’s why I am certain he is the best all-round midfielder in Europe at the moment."

The 30-year-old France international is coming off a decent season in the Premier League, winning 53% of his tackles and recovering the ball 194 times in 30 appearances.

If Kante replicates his club form for France, Germany could be in for a tough night. In the lead-up to his team's Euro 2020 opener, Didier Deschamps revealed that Kante would be the first player in France's teamsheet.

Didier Deschamps on N'Golo Kante:



"He is above all the first player that his team-mates pick for their teams in training! And he is the first name that a coach, a national team manager, notes down when he is deciding his starting XI."



#4 Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Manuel Neuer earned his 100th cap for Germany last week.

Manuel Neuer will have to be at his best to lead Germany to their first win against France since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

While the odds are against Low's side, Timo Werner strongly believes Neuer is the best keeper in the world and could help Germany beat the reigning world champions. The Chelsea forward said in this regard:

"He's sensational and has been the best goalkeeper for years. For me, he's the best in the world. In training, if you don't put the ball right in the corner, it's not going in. He has a magnificent aura and is a top-class goalkeeper."

It has been 12 years since Neuer made his international debut for Germany. Since then, the Bayern Munich player has won numerous awards, including the Golden Glove in 2014 and Best FIFA Men's goalkeeper in 2020.

Given that he is 35, Neuer is likely to be appearing in his last Euro campaign for Die Mannschaft.

