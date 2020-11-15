France vs Sweden prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

France are set to host Sweden at the Stade de France on Tuesday in their final UEFA Nations League group stage game.

France come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Portugal on Saturday at the Estadio da Luz. A goal from Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante in the second half was enough to ensure victory for Didier Deschamps' France.

Portugal were unable to find the net despite starting superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Sweden, on the other hand, beat Croatia 2-1 at the Friends Arena on Saturday. Goals from Juventus youngster Dejan Kulusevski and Dalian Pro defender Marcus Danielson secured the win for Sweden. A Danielson own goal proved to be scant consolation for Croatia.

France vs Sweden Head-to-Head

In 22 previous encounters between the two sides, France hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost six and drawn five.

Les Bleus s'imposent 1-0 face au Portugal et se qualifient pour le "FINAL 4" de l'UEFA Nations League ! 🇫🇷🙌 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/l4IWzsJFsf — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 14, 2020

The two countries last faced each other in the reverse fixture, with France beating Sweden 1-0 two months ago. A first-half strike from Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe sealed the victory for the French.

France form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-W-D-W-W

Advertisement

Sweden form guide in the UEFA Nations League: L-L-L-L-W

France vs Sweden Team News

France have an incredible wealth of talent available. Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir both withdrew from the squad due to injuries.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, PSG star Mbappe, Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann and Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane are just some of the big names that are part of the current squad.

Injured: Nabil Fekir, Houssem Aouar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Sweden will be without Sampdoria midfielder Albin Ekdal, who is suspended. Juventus midfielder Kulusevski and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak are both seen as top talents, and have been named in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Albin Ekdal

France vs Sweden Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso, Antoine Griezmann, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe

Un match solide 👊

Un match qu'on a gagné en Equipe 🇫🇷#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/y4tRpenN5f — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 14, 2020

Advertisement

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Pierre Bengtsson, Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Ken Sema, Emil Forsberg, Marcus Berg, Dejan Kulusevski

France vs Sweden Prediction

France suffered a shock loss to Finland a few days ago, but bounced back with a win over Portugal. France have so much depth that players like Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy, RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele have not been included this time around.

Sweden, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their victory over Croatia. Kulusevski will be crucial to any Swedish success, while Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof and RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg will be crucial in other parts of the pitch.

France's strength and depth means that they will be the favorites against most countries. That is the case against Sweden as well.

Prediction: France 2-0 Sweden

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United target Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of leaving Juventus