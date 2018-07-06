France vs Uruguay: Match Preview, Key Players, Facts, Prediction

Sanidhya Bhardwaj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 281 // 06 Jul 2018, 05:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH50-FRA-ARG

What a World cup this has been! Late goals, VAR controversies, major upsets, heart-stopping penalty shootouts and a lot more. Fasten your seatbelts because you are just going for another ride as the tournament steps into the quarterfinals.

The first game of this round is between two contrasting sides, one with a defence so solid that they have conceded only a single goal in four matches of this tournament and another who has one of the best talents in the final third of the pitch.

The game between Uruguay and France will surely offer nail-biting excitement as both teams will look forward to making it to the semi-finals.

France team news

Blaise Matuidi is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards. He got his second yellow card against Argentina in the round of 16. He is expected to be replaced by Ousmane Dembele or with the 23-year old Corentin Tolisso depending on the formation chosen by Didier Deschamps.

Benjamin Pavard is expected to start again at right-back after his wonder goal against Argentina.

France key players

Kylian Mbappe - Obvious pick, isn't it? The PSG wonder kid has already scored three goals in this tournament - he's the first teenager to score 3 goals in a World Cup since Pele registered six goals for Brazil in 1958.

Showed his flying pace against the listless Argentina defence when he made a number of runs behind their defensive back line.

N'golo Kante - He has performed like an engine which is just not ready to run out of fuel. The defensive midfielder has been a dominating figure in the midfield for France throughout this World cup.

With Blaise Matuidi set to miss the match due to suspension, Kante will have the additional duty to control the centre of the park.

Road to quarterfinals

France 2-1 Australia

France 1-0 Peru

France 0-0 Denmark

France 4-3 Argentina (Round of 16)

Uruguay team news

A major concern for the South American side is the fitness of their key player, Edinson Cavani. He was substituted early in the last match due to an injury and his involvement in the quarterfinals still remain under the cloud.

If Cavani is not able to start the game, Maxi Gomez or Tabarez is expected to slot in his place as an extra body in the midfield.

Uruguay key players

Edinson Cavani - He has scored each of the last three goals for his country. Scored a fantastic curled first-time shot into the bottom right corner. He may have completed his hat-trick if not for the injury.

At 31 years of age, this may be his last World cup and it looks like the PSG striker is ready to put all his efforts to go further in the tournament.

Diego Godin - The Atletico centre-back has been in a terrific form this tournament. Definitely one of the main reasons that why Uruguay has conceded so fewer goals than other teams in this World cup. He got a wondrous company in the form Gimenez and the goalkeeper, Muslera.

ROAD TO THE QUARTERFINALS

Uruguay 1-0 Egypt

Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Uruguay 2-1 Portugal (Round of 16)

GAME FACTS

-Uruguay has been on top of France over the past 8 meetings, France won only once, losing 3 times and tied 4 times.

-Their last meeting was an international friendly in which Uruguay triumphed with a scoreline of 0-1.

-In World Cup matches, France is yet to defeat Uruguay after 3 meetings. (L1 D2)

PREDICTIONS

Uruguay 1-2 France (Extra time)

Both the teams have equal chances to go through this round. The match should offer a good balance of defence and attack as both the teams are very sound in those departments. France could just get an edge over their opponent due to the supreme talent possessed by them.

Comment your predictions in the comment box below.