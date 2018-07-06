Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
France vs Uruguay: 3 exciting duels to watch out for

Arnab Mukherjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
515   //    06 Jul 2018, 12:01 IST

2018 FIFA World Cup reaches its business end as the quarterfinal action will get underway very shortly in Russia. France will take on Uruguay, and it promises to be yet another mouth-watering encounter between these two proud footballing nations.

Both these teams are in a fantastic form and played exceedingly well in the tournament so far. While Uruguay has won all of their matches, Didier Deschamps side has lit up the World Cup, with their outstanding display of attacking skills in the pre-quarterfinals against Argentina. Some of the biggest stars of world football will face-off against each other in this crucial match. Let’s focus on three important duels that would make this game even more fascinating to watch.


#Kylian Mbappe and Godin


Mbappe would like to against Uruguay on Friday

We have seen what Mbbape did in the last game, he literally ran through Argentina's defence. The 19-year-old is one of the brightest talents of the world football. On his day, he can turn any game on its head. He has tremendous speed with the ball and can run past any defence at will. Mbappe scored twice against Argentina. He has become the first teenager, since Pele in 1958 final, to hit a brace in football’s mega event. France will be hoping that he would replicate the same against Uruguay. But his job won't be easy against the Oscar Tabarez side.


Godin would like to inspire his team against France

Uruguay has conceded only one goal in the competition so far. And on Friday, Mbappe will face a tough challenge from Uruguay’s most experienced defender Diego Godin. The Atletico Madrid Star is perhaps the most consistent performer in defence for Uruguay. He is the pillar of strength for his side without any doubt. Godin has all the attributes of a world-class central defender. He is strong on the tackle, effective in the air, and has terrific anticipation to keep his team out of trouble in the defensive position. He has to play his best game against France and particularly against the certain Mbappe. This would be a riveting battle to watch between these two amazing players.


FIFA WC 2018 France Football Uruguay Football Diego Godin Kylian Mbappe FIFA 18
