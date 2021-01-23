Frank Lampard cannot hide from his failures

Following the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City, Frank Lampard argued that Chelsea is not yet ready to compete at the highest level. The comment came after Chelsea lost their sixth match of the season.

It is quite ironic that Lampard was so quick to point this out. Early in December last year, when Chelsea were second behind Tottenham in the title race, the manager was talking about his side's role in the title race. In less than two months, the mood at Stamford Bridge has changed.

Frank Lampard did a lot for Chelsea amid a transfer ban last season to propel the club to a top-four finish. However, fans expected a lot more from the Chelsea manager in the current campaign. Conceding defeat at this point in the season undermines his character and the work he has done at the club.

While delving into excuses is quite common among managers whose teams are struggling for form, Frank Lampard has to take responsibility for his mistakes.

Frank Lampard was given a headstart but he barely made it count

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich compensated for last year's transfer ban by outspending every club in Europe in the summer. The club spent an estimated $292 million ahead of the season, acquiring Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech and, Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea got a headstart with that investment this season as other clubs in the league struggled for resources and replacements. Frank Lampard's side papered over the cracks in the team early on in the season with victories against teams lower down the table.

However, in the four games that they played against the four title contenders - Liverpool, Leicester City, Manchester City, and Manchester United - they managed to pick up just a single point.

Frank Lampard has failed to make his new signings work

While the Chelsea defense looked shambolic from the start of Frank Lampard's tenure, the team's lack of finishing up front has cost them this season. The last time Chelsea scored three goals in a league game was in mid-December against West Ham.

Frank Lampard insists he does not listen to the speculation over his future, but admits he is aware of the pressure that comes with being Chelsea head coach.

The much-hyped attacking trio of Ziyech, Abraham, and Werner has flopped big time in the first half of the season. Instead of finding alternatives, Lampard has shown faith in the youngsters to turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

What is more worrying is that veteran Oliver Giroud has spent most of the season on the bench. In the game against Manchester City Lampard had the opportunity to bring Giroud on, but went with Hudson-Odoi instead. Giroud, who has saved the team on multiple occasions since Lampard's appointment, has been repeatedly sidelined.

It is time for Frank Lampard to own up to his decisions and accepts his flaws. The club have looked rudderless in their approach under the former Chelsea midfielder. If Lampard is unable to access his squad and make changes, Chelsea's decline will continue in the second half of the season.