Frank Lampard discusses Chelsea's Premier League title chances

Chelsea will travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the Premier League and their manager has addressed his side's chances of winning the league title this season.

Frank Lampard was speaking to the press ahead of the fixture and he remained coy when asked about the Blues' title chances.

“I don’t know. We’re happy with where we are but I know there’s a long way to go. I don’t think it matters too much about the rhetoric right now because the words are not that important at this point."

“For us at Chelsea, it’s about how much we keep working and understand that consistency over a season is what wins titles, not matches up to the middle of December.”

“It was really hard to have clear expectations because of the variables at the start of the season – the Covid times, pre-season, new signings, some injuries, and I didn’t know how that would pan out.

“The start of the season was slightly false in terms of some of the performances and results, and at the moment we’re getting very good performances and results.

“The reality is we’re probably somewhere in the middle of that. We need to make sure that consistency is something we find going forward.

“I’m not sure where we are compared to expectations but I always want more.”

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the league last summer, spending in excess of £200m to augment their squad and many have tipped them to compete for the title this season.

After slow start, Chelsea getting into top gear as new signings settle in

Chelsea are one of the most in-form teams

Chelsea began the season inconsistently, with problems from previous seasons including defensive instability as well as loss of concentration plaguing them. A case in point was their matchday 3 fixture against newly-promoted West Brom where the Blues fell to a 3-0 first-half deficit.

They eventually rallied back to snatch a 3-3 draw at the death but questions were asked over why Chelsea should have to struggle against a side who are currently battling relegation.

Things have, however, improved since then and the Stamford Bridge side are currently one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League. Chelsea have won four of their last five league games and have not been defeated since their matchday 2 loss to Liverpool.

This upturn in fortunes can be attributed to their new signings settling in properly. The Blues currently sit in third place on the table, two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.