Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Frank Lampard names the Chelsea player he desperately wanted to sign at Derby County this summer

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.64K   //    14 Sep 2018, 13:59 IST

Derby County v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship
Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard's fresh journey as a manager is something that the footballing world is looking at with keen interest. The former Chelsea player and Premier League legend etched his name in football folklore over the course of his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Derby County manager is now focussed on getting Derby County back in the Premier League. Lampard landed Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea this summer to bolster his squad but has now revealed whom he desperately wanted at his club this summer.

It's none other than the 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu. The youngster joined from Exeter City last season and featured 7 times while Antonio Conte was in charge of Chelsea.

Ampadu's exploits were quite impressive for a player his age and he was given his first international start for Wales last week in their 4-1 win in the UEFA Nations League over the Republic of Ireland.

Ampadu impressed once again and the Chelsea fans are urging Maurizio Sarri to give the youngster more chances.

Lampard, speaking to Derby Telegraph, revealed that he was desperate to lure Ampadu to Derby County.

"I looked at him (Ampadu). I spoke to the (Chelsea) manager and he told me he wants him in their squad, so it was a very short conversation."
"I was very impressed with Sarri. I think he is a great manager, great character. He was very nice to me about it.
"Quite rightly, he probably wants Ampadu as part of his squad. He is a fantastic talent.
"It was a question (we asked), and we have fully moved on."

Lampard was also quite impressed by Ampadu's performance against the Republic of Ireland. He said,

 "I shed a tear when he played so well!
"I know him, and similar to Mason Mount, he is a young player with real ability and a fantastic attitude."

Will Ethan Ampadu stay with the Blues or will he be shipped off like so many youngsters have been over the past few years? Only time will tell.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Derby County Frank Lampard Maurizio Sarri
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
10 best quotes on Frank Lampard
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
One to watch: Will Hughes
RELATED STORY
7 erstwhile players every true Chelsea fan misses
RELATED STORY
Lampard raids Chelsea and Liverpool in Derby double swoop
RELATED STORY
4 players Chelsea failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League legends we grew up watching who are now...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea youngsters who could become superstars
RELATED STORY
10 greatest English footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
The impressive XI of players out on loan from Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us