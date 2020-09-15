Frank Lampard's Chelsea could 'go backwards' after their transfer spending spree, remarks Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea might "go backwards" after their transfer spending spree. The Blues won their first game of the Premier League season against Brighton on Monday night.

The London giants have spent over £200 million on players this window, with Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech having joined the side.

Chelsea are confident about securing the signature of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and there have been persistent rumours about a potential bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Speaking about Chelsea, Jamie Carragher remarked:

"Bruno Fernandes made a huge difference when he came in from January. I thought he was outstanding, and if he can continue it this season I think they could go a lot closer.

"I think the thing we should remember with Chelsea and all these players in is the most difficult thing in management, something I remember Sir Alex Ferguson saying, is managing change. Frank Lampard is managing change at his club after 12 months.

"Normally a manager manages change after having a cycle of four or five years and the team needs to evolve and move on. Frank’s bringing six or seven players in and that’s not easy so Chelsea could easily go backwards."

Frank Lampard says his expensively reshaped Chelsea side "have to have intentions to be up there" with champions Liverpool after they began their campaign with victory at Brighton. — Hot 96 FM Kenya (@Hot_96Kenya) September 15, 2020

Jamie Carragher picks Manchester United over Chelsea as closest challengers to the top two

Liverpool were miles ahead of their title rivals last season, finishing 18 points ahead of their closest rivals Manchester City. There was a 33-point gap between Liverpool and the duo of Manchester United and Chelsea who finished 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Timo Werner of Chelsea in action in the Premier League

Frank Lampard, who took over as the manager of Chelsea last season, navigated through their transfer ban brilliantly by giving academy players a chance in the set-up. However, their line-up this season is likely to see major changes with the introduction of new signings raising question marks about the future of players such as Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

I know we didn't get the start we wanted but ill take the 3 points for now and move on. This team needs time to gel as a unit. Said it earlier still believe it. 10 games down this will be a different scenario. #Chelsea — Sanjeev Jasani (@sanjeevjasani) September 15, 2020

Jamie Carragher continued on the same theme:

"They’re (Chelsea) bringing those players in to propel them forwards, they had to make changes, I get that, but it can easily go the other way. It’s not easy to bring those players and make them gel and we know for certain, not all of those transfers are going to work. Not all of those players they’ve brought in will be successful so that’s why I still see Manchester United as being possibly the closest challenger to the top two."