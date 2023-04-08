Frank Lampard was set to be commentator at Chelsea's UCL encounter against Real Madrid before he was appointed interim boss

Frank Lampard, who was recently appointed as Chelsea's caretaker boss, was set to be the commentator for the Blues' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal showdown against Real Madrid.

Lampard recently took charge of his former club after Graham Potter was sacked. This will be the former midfielder's second stint in charge of the club. He managed them between 2019 and 2021, taking charge of 84 games, winning 44.

Darren Fletcher has now confirmed that Lampard was set to be in commentary duty for the Champions League clash against Real Madrid. He said (via GOAL):

"Frank Lampard was supposed to be with us in Madrid to do commentary for the Real Madrid v Chelsea match with me. He sent me a message saying 'I'm supposed to be there working with you, and now I'm going to be on the line!'"

Fletcher added:

"It's total madness that he was going to be there anyway - now he's going to be there in a very important capacity, let alone watching it and analysing it!"

Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League to secure their spot in the last eight. Los Blancos, meanwhile, bettered Liverpool in the Round of 16.

Glen Hoddle reckons Chelsea would have thrived under Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is in charge of Bayern Munich. The German tactician was sacked by the Blues at the start of the season.

Glen Hoddle believes that the west Londoners would have thrived under Tuchel if he was still in charge. Speaking on Premier League Productions, Hoddle said (via Metro):

"There have been a lot of managers who have been sacked, what shocked me more was Tuchel being sacked,....What he did in a short period of time, you’ve got to look at that, a Champions League winners, you had the foundation there for real success and now they’re grasping for that by trying to go and buy a load of players. Give that money to Tuchel and go and buy what he wants to buy, that would’ve been incredible."

Graham Potter, the man who took charge from Tuchel, is gone from the club now. It will be interesting to see what Frank Lampard can achieve with the team in half a season as the caretaker boss.

