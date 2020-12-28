Frank Lampard slams Chelsea players after Arsenal loss

Frank Lampard has lashed out at his Chelsea players after their 3-1 loss at Arsenal. The Blues manager was unhappy with the effort from his players during the match.

Chelsea had a golden chance to move to 2nd in the Premier League table with a win. However, Arsenal managed to spring a surprise and ended their winless run in the derby.

Frank Lampard was talking in his post-match press conference and slammed his players. The manager was not happy with the display and labeled his players 'lazy' to give away the penalty and the free-kick that led to the opening two goals. He said:

"I'm angry because I want to win games. Today was an opportunity to go to a place where they're having a tough time but you know how that goes. You either make it more difficult for them or you give them a little opening - we did that from minute one and then we continued to do it for 45 minutes and then you get what you deserve. Lazy giving away a penalty, and a free-kick, I'm very disappointed with way we approached first half."

The Chelsea manager went on to claim that the players were not willing to help each other out and were just sticking to their positions even when they needed to drift out and cover another slot. Lampard now expects a reaction from the players against Aston Villa and said:

"In football it's basics, it's not the tactics or systems, it's do you want to run, do you want to back your team-mate up, do you want to sprint or jog or do you not want to run? And we took that decision rather than the right one. Yeah (will be demanding a reaction) and the players will have to do it, it's up to them."

Chelsea have a quick turnaround this festive period and play the first match tonight. The take on Aston Villa who have John Terry, the Blues legend, as their assistant manager. Both sides are level on points right now but the Villans have two matches in hand.