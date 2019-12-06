Frank Lampard to be backed with stunning £150m war chest in January after Chelsea's transfer ban is lifted

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 Dec 2019, 21:08 IST SHARE

Frank Lampard will have a war chest waiting for him in January£150 £

Earlier in the day, Chelsea’s transfer ban was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to just one window, which effectively means that the Premier League side have served their sentence and are free to sign players in January. To make matters even more interesting, it now appears that Frank Lampard will have quite a bit of money to spend in the window as well.

The Telegraph reports that the Englishman will be handed £150m to spend in January and he can finally look forward to his first signing for the club. The London side have generated money from the big-money departures of Eden Hazard and David Luiz in the summer of this year. They are also due to receive £58m from the sale of Alvaro Morata. That, along with the sale of a few other fringe players, means that the Englishman will be able to add reinforcements of his choice in the winter.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in goal scorers as well as wingers, while they are also keen on adding a central defender as well as a fullback to the squad. Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, Crystal Palace’s Wilfred Zaha, and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho are among the players on the club’s radar. Ben Chilwell is also a target, even though he might not be available next month, while the Blues also have a £40m buy-back option for Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake.

Lampard has shown a preference for homegrown young talents this season, and now it remains to be seen if he targets established stars in January. For Chelsea fans though, the winter transfer window cannot come soon enough.

Also Read: Transfer News Round-Up - 6th December 2019