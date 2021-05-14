Frank Lampard will target two Chelsea players if he joins new club - Reports

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly emerging as the frontrunner to replace Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager next season. The 42-year-old is rumored to be interested in signing Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Billy Gilmour if he is hired as the new manager of the Eagles this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Crystal Palace could part ways with Roy Hodgson this summer. The 73-year-old has helped the Eagles maintain their Premier League status during his three seasons with the club, but could look to retire at the end of the season.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been heavily linked with the job. The former England midfielder led Chelsea to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season. However, he lost his job in January after a number of disappointing results left Chelsea languishing in eighth place in the league table.

Crystal Palace are interested in hiring Frank Lampard this summer and are prepared to offer him a £50 million budget for the summer transfer window. The Eagles have eleven players approaching the end of their contracts and will look to sign four or five top-quality players. They are also likely to complete loan moves for a few promising young talents.

Reports suggest that Frank Lampard could look to exercise his cordial relationship with Chelsea to sign Tammy Abraham and Billy Gilmour in the summer.

Chelsea sell Tammy Abraham and loan out Billy Gilmour to Crystal Palace

Tammy Abraham was Chelsea's top goal-scorer in the Premier League last season with 15 goals in 34 appearances for the Blues. The 23-year-old, however, has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since Thomas Tuchel arrived at the club. It will come as no surprise if Abraham looks for a move away from Chelsea this summer.

Billy Gilmour, on the other hand, has made just five Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season and is seen as a future prospect. The 19-year-old could benefit from a move to Crystal Palace, where he could potentially develop under one of the best Premier League midfielders of all time in Frank Lampard.

The addition of two young talents to an aging Crystal Palace squad could be the perfect start to Frank Lampard's stint with the Eagles if he is appointed manager in the summer.

