Fred's disastrous performance against Wolves typifies why Manchester United need a proper defensive midfielder

Manchester United were very lucky to walk away from the Molineux with three points on Sunday. The Red Devils pretty much rode their luck against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On another day, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could have drawn the game or even lost it following yet another below-par performance. However, the team ended up on the winning side, thanks to a well-taken strike from the ever-impressive Mason Greenwood.

The win, though, doesn’t paper over the cracks in the team. While Manchester United boast an attack that could trouble any opponent, their defensive midfield problems still persist.

Adama Traoré completed more take-ons (7) than everyone else on the pitch combined in the first half (3).



Fred exposes Manchester United’s defensive midfield weakness

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to get the best out of Paul Pogba in recent months after shifting the Frenchman to the left side. However, the 28-year-old returned to the middle of the park on Sunday.

Starting alongside Fred in a double pivot, Pogba struggled to make the same impact, especially in the first half. The honest truth is that Fred is not a typical defensive midfielder, and Manchester United lacked balance when he was paired with Pogba.

Wolves cut through the Red Devils’ midfield with cheeky ease, with Adama Traore probably enjoying his best game in over a year.

Fred is a valuable asset whenever he plays alongside Scott McTominay. However, he was a complete disaster when asked to play the role of a holding midfielder against Wolves. That is a weakness that other teams will look to exploit.

Red Devils need a proper defensive midfielder

Almost everyone can see that Manchester United’s problem lies in the middle of the park. Their attack and defence are okay, but their porous midfield could cost them this season.

A younger Nemanja Matic would’ve been the perfect candidate to sit in front of the back four and allow the attacking players to wreak havoc at the other end. However, the Serbian is no longer the combative anchorman he used to be, and neither is Fred.

“He [Fred] gets off the leash, goes and smells trouble and flies out sometimes, that’s not necessarily the best way to put out that situation,” ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand noted, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"I think sometimes positionally, that’s where someone like Fred lets himself down. That’s not to discredit him too much because some of the work he does do is really really good.

"But I think they need someone in there who can see the game better, who’s more controlled, who’s more calculated in their positioning and decision-making from a defensive perspective."

Manchester United are unlikely to make any other signings before the transfer window shuts, but the team desperately needs a defensive midfielder to restore balance.

