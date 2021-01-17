Fred urges Paul Pogba to remain at Manchester United after impressive form

Manchester United midfielder Fred has urged Paul Pogba to remain at the club despite recent transfer rumors circulating around the French star.

Since joining Manchester United, Paul Pogba has been subject to a series of transfer speculations and this window has been no different.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid and Juventus rumored to be interested. Speaking to Globo Esporte, Fred has urged Pogba to remain at the club saying:

"He (Pogba) is one of the guys who works hard, works hard, is very serious in training.

Berbatov on Pogba: “His performance against Burnley was unbelievable, forget about the goal, that was just the reward for everything he did in the game. He was constantly up and down the pitch, intercepting play, reading the game, defending and attacking.” #mufc pic.twitter.com/qdrZbUItTK — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 14, 2021

"Inside the locker room is a guy who helps us, is always in a good mood. We hope so much that he can stay, everyone knows his quality, this is indisputable.

"It helps us a lot on and off the field and donates to the maximum, whenever we donate to the maximum it makes great matches. And we hope he stays and is always at his best."

This is coming off the back of Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola’s claim that the 27-year-old was done at Manchester United and would exit in January.

However, since Raiola's comments, Paul Pogba has found his stride and been a standout performer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who have risen to the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United's quality midfield vital in Premier League title chase

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester United have been solid in midfield this season, with Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay finding their mojo at the center of the park.

Speaking on Manchester United's midfield strength, Fred said:

"It is very good, you mentioned four quality players, there is still Van de Beek playing there, Bruno (Fernandes) is sometimes in a deeper role, too.

"Our midfield is one of the strongest in the Premier League. And having a good number in this midfield is of enormous importance.

"I hope to improve my performance. The training is good, we respect each other a lot, they are experienced players, they know how to deal with it, that when they play they do their best or cheer for their teammate.

"The group is doing what they deserve this year, and with that thought in mind we are going to seek this victory in the Premier League."

Paul Pogba moved to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016, and has registered 35 goals and 35 assists in 183 appearances.

Manchester United are set to face Liverpool in a huge top-of-the-table clash tonight, and will be hoping the Frenchman can continue his good run of form in the crucial fixture.