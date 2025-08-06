Fredrikstad vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Aug 06, 2025 17:47 GMT
Hibernian v Midtjylland - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 Second Qualifying Round Second Leg - Source: Getty
Midtjylland meet Fredrikstad in the Europa League qualifiers

Fredrikstad will invite Midtjylland to Nye Fredrikstad Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday. The visitors made it to the knockout phase playoffs last season, while Aristokratene are back in Europe after 16 years.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games, playing out two draws. They met Tromso in their previous Eliteserien outing on Saturday and were held to a goalless stalemate.

The Wolves overcame Hibernian 3-2 in the second qualifying round last month. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw. The second leg was also closely contested, and after a goalless 90 minutes, the match went into extra time. Darío Osorio broke the deadlock in the 94th minute, and Júnior Brumado bagged the winner in the 119th minute.

Fredrikstad vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams will meet for the first time.
  • The hosts have met a Danish opponent twice thus far, with both meetings taking place against Aarhus in the first round of the European Cup in 1960. They suffered a loss in both the home and away legs.
  • The Wolves will meet a Norwegian team for the first time in a competitive match.
  • The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season, drawing three of the five games.
  • The hosts have lost just one of their last six games in all competitions, with that loss registered at home in the Eliteserien last month.
  • Aristokratene are winless in their last nine home games in European qualifiers. They have scored one goal apiece in the last three games in that period.
  • The visitors are unbeaten in their last four competitive away games.
Fredrikstad vs Midtjylland Prediction

The Red Shorts have won just one of their last four games in all competitions, failing to score in two. They have seen conclusive results in their last four home games, suffering two defeats. Notably, they have failed to score in these losses.

Ulvene failed to score for the first time this season in their Danish Superliga meeting against AGF last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They have won two of their last five away games in European qualifiers while suffering just one loss.

Considering their visitors' undefeated run this season and better recent record in European competitions, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fredrikstad 1-2 Midtjylland

Fredrikstad vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Midtjylland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Edited by Peter P
bell-icon Manage notifications